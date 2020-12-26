QUINCY — Tanner Stuckman’s confidence hasn’t waned. Neither Viktor Kovacevic’s or Charles Callier’s either.
The near misses that have saddled the Quincy University men’s basketball team with a 1-5 record heading into the 2021 portion of its season haven’t caused any of the Hawks to become discouraged, disenchanted or defeated.
If anything, it’s made them more determined.
When the seven-day Christmas break ends and they reconvene Monday to begin preparations for the January 3 matchup with Indianapolis at Pepsi Arena, the Hawks expect each other to have energy and play with purpose in order to flip the script.
“We know we can compete in this league,” said Stuckman, the 6-foot-9 senior forward who is the team’s leading scorer at 21.2 points per game. “And we know we can win in this league.”
In the final two games prior to the holiday break, the Hawks figured out how.
They must play with energy, execute offensively and share the basketball.
In a 91-81 victory at Maryville, the Hawks shot 64 percent from the field and 62.1 percent from 3-point range with 21 assists. In a 96-91 overtime loss at Truman State last Sunday, they shot 56.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range with 15 assists.
Now compare that to the first four games. Quincy shot between 42 and 48 percent from the field and between 29 and 38 percent from 3-point range. The Hawks also had two games with eight or fewer assists, including a season-low seven assists against Lindenwood in a game they led in the second half.
So the recipe for success is clear — move the ball and move off the ball.
“When we do those things, this offense works,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “It’s taken some time for our guys to adjust to the offense we want to run, but they see the benefit of it. They see how it fits our personnel. We have guys who can be really good in this offense.”
The Hawks rank fifth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in scoring at 78.7 points per game, third in field goal shooting at 50 percent and second in 3-point shooting at 41.1 percent.
They need to improve their ball-handling, ranking 12th in the 15-team league in assist-to-turnover ratio, committing three more turnovers than assists per game. Still, they are eighth in the league in assists at 13.3 per game, a number that should rise.
The comfortability that leads to offensive success should rise, too.
The Hawks played seven of their first eight games — including exhibitions at Southern Illinois and Northwestern — on the road. That means a bevy of home games when the schedule kicks back in.
Quincy will play five of its first seven games of the new year at Pepsi Arena and 10 of the final 16 at home. Last year, the Hawks won nine consecutive games at home and finished 12-3 overall at the venerable facility.
In fact, 26 of their 32 victories the previous three season occurred at home.
“We want to defend our home,” Hellenthal said. “We take pride in that.”
The Hawks take pride in being better defensively than they have.
They rank 14th in the GLVC in scoring defense, allowing 86.7 points, and 15th in field goal defense as opponents shoot 48.4 percent. Opponents also shoot 37.4 percent from 3-point range. Additional pressure on the ball would help as the Hawks have forced nine or fewer turnovers in each of the last four games.
Hellenthal and his players know the defensive lapses are fixable, and they are confident the offense has found its stride. With some home cooking on the horizon, a run at one of the eight spots in the GLVC postseason tournament is possible, too.