QUINCY — Typically teams focus on rigorous workouts and practices during the offseason, but Quincy University boys basketball does not.
Instead, the Hawks have traded in their basketballs to concentrate on reconnecting with the community.
Head coach Steve Hawkins and a few of his players spent their Thursday afternoon with senior residents at Curtis Creek, a local retirement community, to take part in an NCAA basketball watch party.
“It’s great for our guys to be able to visit with the people in the community,” said Hawkins. “Our guys can learn a lot from the residents. They have a lifetime of experiences behind them, so I hope they can make some friends — someone that might come to our games or someone they can come visit.”
Hawkins said it is important that his team take opportunities to give back to the community and build relationships here because most of the QU players are not from Quincy.
“We have three kids form Dallas, Texas, kids from Chicago, and a guy from Italy,” said Hawkins. “(We want them to) get to know Quincy. I don’t want to take away from the classroom, but I think life experiences are as important, if not more important.”
Though Hawkins was hoping his team could build lasting friendships and learn from the individuals at Curtis Creek, the residents also enjoyed having the company.
“It was great (spending time with the players)”, said Curtis Creek resident Paul Alexander. “I had a lot of questions to ask him and he had a lot for me. This was the first time anything like this has ever happened. I hope they do it again.”
Mason Wujek, a 6’8” freshman, spent the entire afternoon sitting with Alexander. The duo created a NCAA finals bracket together and spoke about basketball.
“I’m not from here so I really wanted to get to know some new faces,” said Wujek. “I also wanted to get to know what wisdom they wanted to pass onto me or what secrets of life they may have.”
The university’s basketball season runs for the length of two semesters, so during the offseason Coach Hawkins likes to focus on character building activities like this and to give the team’s legs a rest.
The Hawks plan on coming back to Curtis Creek and taking part in other volunteer activities until their practices resume in late summer.
