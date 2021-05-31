QUINCY — For the third time in program history, the Quincy University baseball team has landed two players on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American teams.
Junior third baseman Dayson Croes was a second-team selection and senior left-handed starter Riley Martin was a third-team pick.
Croes, a transfer from Southeastern Community College and a native of Aruba, led the Hawks with a .436 batting average and a .715 slugging percentage. He collected 17 doubles, nine home runs and 54 RBIs.
He struck out just 11 times in 201 plate appearances. He also led the Hawks with six sacrifice flies.
Croes opened the season with a 10-game hitting streak and collected at least one hit in 36 of the 44 games he played. He has at least one hit in 48 of his 57 career games.
Martin was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference and the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year after leading the nation in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings going into the NCAA Division II Tournament.
The Salem, Ill., native finished his final season at QU with a 9-3 record and a 3.55 ERA. He struck out 152 batters and walked 32 in 78.2 innings pitched, while throwing three complete games. He struck out 10 or more in 11 of his 12 starts.
He went 8-1 against GLVC competition and beat No. 4 Illinois-Springfield 3-2 in his final regular-season start.
Martin set the single-game strikeout record with 19 against Illinois-Springfield, broke Brandon DeJaynes’ single-season strikeout record and recorded the most career strikeouts in program history with 352.
The southpaw leaves as the winningest pitcher in program history with a 30-11 record.
The last time Quincy had two All-Americans in the same season was in 2016 when right fielder Ryan Snyder was a first-team selection and Justin Blechle was a second-team selection as a utility player.
It also happened in 1995 when outfielder Eric Albrecht and pitcher Mark Mueller were named All-Americans.
The Hawks produced seven All-Americans in Josh Rabe’s 11-season tenure as head coach.