QUINCY -- Unlike Thursday's offensive onslaught, Quincy University did not get its bats going until the sixth inning of Friday's Midwest Regional game against Northwood University.

The Hawks scored all six of its runs between the sixth and eighth innings to win its second game of the Division II Midwest Regional #1, defeating Northwood 6-3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.