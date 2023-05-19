QUINCY -- Unlike Thursday's offensive onslaught, Quincy University did not get its bats going until the sixth inning of Friday's Midwest Regional game against Northwood University.
The Hawks scored all six of its runs between the sixth and eighth innings to win its second game of the Division II Midwest Regional #1, defeating Northwood 6-3.
"I told them to just keep playing," said QU head coach Matt Schissel. "We are not going to score 18 runs a game. We just got to keep playing and good things will happen to us if we play hard. That's kind of what happened today."
Hawks starting pitcher Griffin Kirn kept QU in the game while the Hawks were trying to get its offense going.
Kirn (7-1) earned the win after pitching seven strong innings with six strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, two walks and one earned run.
Kirn said it was awesome to pitch in front of a home crowd with family and friends in attendance.
"I kind of just mixed up all of my pitches," Kirn said. "My changeup hasn't been very good for a couple of games. I just want to work that early in counts and throw my fastball later in counts."
Schissel said Kirn pitched an unbelievable game.
"We talked to our starters about just keeping us in the game," Schissel said. "(Kirn) kept us i the game for seven innings. It was 1-0 and he kept doing his job. Especially after he got hit by a line drive, I didn't know how he was going to react to that. He came back and competed and did really well."
Roman Harrison pitched 1.2 innings in relief for QU with one strikeout; while allowing one hit, one walk and two earned runs. Elijah Ecton recorded the final out.
"(The bullpen) was awesome," Kirn said. "Roman has been good all year. He came in and did a great job, and Eli came in to minimize the damage. He did an even better job. It was really exciting and fun to watch."
The game was scoreless for the first three innings until Alex Cole singled home Rhett Evans in the top of the fourth to give Northwest a 1-0 lead.
QU tied it up in the sixth inning when Gino D'Alessio hit a double to drive in Brock Boynton.
"It was awesome," Kirn said. "I knew we were going to score at some point. It's kind of hard to shut out our lineup, obviously with them scoring so many runs. I was excited for our guys. I knew I could compete out there and limit base runners and runs."
The Hawks weren't done in the sixth with Luke Napleton hitting a two-run home run to take a 3-1 lead.
In the seventh inning QU had another two-run home run, this time by Joe Huffman. Northwood removed starting pitcher Zach Abbey after Huffman's homer.
Napleton hit his second home run, a solo shot, in the eighth inning.
"It was a couple of big at bats," Schissel said. "We hit a couple of balls hard really early and they didn't go anywhere, so those two come up big to kind of jump start the offense."
Napleton went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Huffman went 2-for-3 with a walk, run, home run and two RBIs.
QU (47-9) will face Northwood again in the Midwest Regional #1 at noon on Saturday at QU Stadium, with the opportunity to clinch the regional championship.
"We saw them earlier in the year, so we've seen a lot of their batters," Schissel said. "The pitcher they threw today was hurt the first time, so we didn't see him until today and he did a good job. They are a good club and they've been in the postseason for seven or eight years straight."
The Hawks would win the regional championship with a win and get a second opportunity in a second game in the case of Northwood winning the first game.
Last year, QU won the regional championship on the road in Michigan, so the opportunity to win it at home is not lost on the Hawk players.
"It would mean a lot if we won the regional (title) and go to the super regional," Kirn said. "That's where we lost last year and hopefully we can get some redemption."
