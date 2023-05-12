MARION, Ill. -- Quincy University defeated the University of Indianapolis 7-5 in the second round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference baseball tournament on Friday night at Mountain Dew Park.
Griffin Kirn started the game and had a no-decision after going 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and allowing four hits, seven walks and four earned runs.
Roman Harrison picked up the win in relief after going two inning with three strikeouts and allowing three hits, one walk and one earned run.
The Hawks took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning after Brad Boynton hit an RBI single and Dustin Dupont hit a three-run home run.
QU added a pair of run in the fifth inning when Nolan Wosman tripled to score Lance Logsdon and later scored on a wild pitch.
Boynton later hit an RBI single to score Austin Simpson in the seventh inning.
QU (42-9) will face the winner of the Maryville University and William Jewell game in the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Canton scraps out win over Rams in district quarterfinal
Canton turned to its ace for the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament against Schuyler County on Friday.
Tigers sophomore Preston Brewer did not disappoint, earning the win on the mound after going 5.1 innings with five strikeouts to help Canton defeat the Rams 2-1.
Canton got a rally going in the first inning when Drew Gottman was hit by a pitch and Brewer doubled, with Blake Bringer hitting a ground out RBI to score Gottman.
Gottman walked in the third inning and later advanced to third base on an error, and was once again driven in by a ground out by Bringer.
Blue Taylor pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief for the win.
Canton (7-9) will face Putnam County (18-7) in the second round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament at 5 p.m. on Monday at Schuyler County High School.
Bowling Green wins district opener
Bowling Green defeated Lutheran St. Charles 7-3 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 6 baseball tournament on Friday at Winfield High School.
The Bobcats (10-12) will face Winfield (16-6) in the second round of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at 4 p.m. on Monday at Winfield High School.
Chargers fall to Bushell-Prairie City
The Illini West baseball team fell to No. 9 ranked Bushnell-Prairie City 4-3 in Friday's home game to close out the regular season.
Nick Johnson started the game for the Chargers and went 4.1 inning with four strikeouts and was the losing pitcher after allowing three walks, five hits and four earned runs.
Drake Mudd went 2-for-4 with a double, run, stolen base and an RBI.
Shawn Watkins went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and an RBI.
Illini West (15-14) will face Monmouth-Roseville (14-9-1) in the Class 2A Macomb Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Titans top Suns
The West Hancock baseball team defeated Southeastern 5-3 in Friday's game at Southeastern.
Titans starting pitcher Gage Scott was the winning pitcher on the mound after going 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, three walks and two earned runs.
Cade Rigg started the game for the Suns and went four innings with no strikeouts and was the losing pitcher after allowing six hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Titans designated hitter Bart Scott went 2-for-3 with two runs.
West Hancock third baseman Grayson Conkright went 1-for-3 with two run, a home run and three RBIs.
Suns catcher Owen Rigg went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
Suns center fielder Danny Stephens went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Southeastern (8-13) will face Havana in the Class 1A Bushnell Regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Pittsfield defeats Triopia
The Pittsfield baseball team defeated Triopia 7-3 in Friday's road game.
Draven Puterbaugh earned the win on the mound after going five innings with four strikeouts and allowing three hits, one walk and one earned run.
Saukees center fielder Nolan Daniel went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and two runs.
Pittsfield (24-4) will face Beardstown in the first round of the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
