Nolan Wosman 3.10.JPG

Hawks batter Nolan Wosman swings at a pitch during the second game of a doubleheader on Friday, March 10 against Augustana at QU Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

MARION, Ill. -- Quincy University defeated the University of Indianapolis 7-5 in the second round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference baseball tournament on Friday night at Mountain Dew Park.

Griffin Kirn started the game and had a no-decision after going 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and allowing four hits, seven walks and four earned runs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.