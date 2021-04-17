QUINCY — Don’t get fooled by the Quincy University baseball team’s propensity to bash.
The Hawks are a complete team at the plate, in the field and on the mound.
Saturday served as a reminder of that.
After navigating trouble at the start of Saturday’s doubleheader against William Jewell, Quincy leaned on Spencer Walker’s quality start, a tide-turning double play and an opportunistic offense to complete the Great Lakes Valley Conference sweep with 9-5 and 10-1 victories at QU Stadium.
“It’s just what good teams do,” designated hitter Lance Logsdon said. “I think that’s what we are right now. We’re finding ways to win. We’re learning a lot about ourselves, how deep we are and how much we trust each other.”
It’s forcing everyone to raise their game.
Walker took that to heart.
The junior right-hander enjoyed his most complete start of the season, allowing only one run and five hits over six innings to earn the victory in the nightcap. He struck out four, walked one and kept the Cardinals off-balance with a fastball popping 89-90 mph and command of three pitches.
“I think I had a little more edge today,” Walker said. “I had a chip on my shoulder. I took a different approach. What was different today was I felt I could throw everything. The curveball was moving like it wanted to. The changeup was there. It was just a good mix.”
It helped to have solid backing, too.
The Hawks (20-6, 16-5 GLVC) led 6-1 heading to the fifth when Walker surrendered back-to-back singles leading off the frame. However, QU third baseman Dayson Croes cleanly fielded a ground ball hit by William Jewell’s Connor Morehouse, stepped on third base for a forceout and threw to second base to complete the double play.
Walker struck out the Cardinals’ Jake Wilcox to end the inning.
“It went from two on to two outs and a runner on first, and it changes the complexion of everything,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “If (Croes) goes third to first there, they still have a runner in scoring position. Those are big plays.”
Walker felt the energy shift in a blink.
“To turn a double play, changes everything,” Walker said.
It helped he was pitching with a lead.
The Hawks scored three or more runs in three straight innings without hitting a home run. The three-run third inning featured Jacob Kalusniak’s RBI single and Michael Nielsen’s run-scoring sacrifice fly. The thirdd-run fourth inning had an RBI double from backup catcher Luke Napleton and another sacrifice fly.
The four-run fifth inning capped the scoring with RBI singles by Gino D’Alessio and Brock Boynton and Napleton’s two-run double into the gap.
“We didn’t rely on the home run to score runs,” Logsdon said. “We usually do, and we get bad about that. We hit a double in the gap. We sac flied, stuff like that. If it goes out, it goes out. But we produce runs in different ways.
“We didn’t hit great today, but our timely hitting and what we needed to do was good. That’s the biggest thing.”
The pitchers benefitted from it.
“To have that behind me, I go out and I’m more relaxed and I have more comfort,” Walker said. “It’s comforting to pitch with a lead.”
Logsdon wasn’t as fortunate in the first game when the right-hander allowed two runs in the first inning and saw his defense commit two errors in the first three innings. But Nielsen hammered a home run to right field in the second inning, and the Hawks grabbed the lead in the third on Nielsen’s RBI double and D’Alessio’s sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Logsdon helped himself by blasting a grand slam to center field as the inning ended with a 9-2 lead.
It is the second time this season in a home start Logsdon has also hit a grand slam.
“I wasn’t even thinking about that,” Logsdon said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
What isn’t so absurd is the fact the Hawks have won 12 games in a row and go for their third straight series sweep.
“Everything was clicking,” Walker said. “I believe this in myself and I believe this about this team, if we can put everything together, if the hitting’s on and the pitching’s on, if we can produce those runs, we can be dangerous.”