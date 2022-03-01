KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - The 13th seeded Quincy Hawks opened the GLVC tournament against the No. 4 Truman State Bulldogs and lost by the score of 67-62.
The first quarter was back and forth as the Hawks and Bulldogs traded baskets. With under 3 minutes to go in the quarter, Quincy would extend their lead to as many as 9. Emma Knipe led the offensive charge in the opening frame with 6 points. The Hawks would shoot 60 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from beyond the arc in the quarter.
During the second quarter, both teams would struggle to find that offensive rhythm. In the first 6 minutes of the quarter, 5 points were scored all by the Bulldogs. Dami Adeyinka hit a 3 pointer with just under 3 minutes left in the quarter to give the Hawks a 26-21 lead. Hannah Belanger hit a floater as time expired in the quarter to make it 33-31 Hawks at halftime.
The Bulldogs would take a 40-39 lead midway through the third quarter. A small 7-2 run by the Hawks would give them a 46-42 lead with about 2 minutes left in the frame. The third quarter would end with Quincy leading 48-44.
During the first 3 minutes of the final frame, the Bulldogs would go on an 8-0 run to give them a 52-48 lead. Maddie Spagnola would hit a 3 to give the Hawks the lead back at 53-52 with six minutes left in the quarter. After trading baskets, it would be a tie game with six minutes left thanks to a 3 pointer by Regan Loconte. The Bulldogs would not miss a free throw down the stretch to seal the win for them.
