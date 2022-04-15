QUINCY -- The Quincy University offense lit up the scoreboard like a pinball machine to start the series.
But the second day of the Easter weekend baseball series was an entirely different story.
The Hawks were held to a combined two runs over 14 innings and were swept by Indianapolis 3-2 and 3-0 Friday afternoon at QU Stadium.
Quincy fell to 18-15 overall and 9-6 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. Indianapolis improved to 17-18, 10-5.
“They played well, and we didn’t play as well,” QU coach Matt Schissel said. “Their Game 1 starter is pretty good, and their Game 2 pitcher kept us off-balance. We hit a lot of balls hard for a lot of loud outs. It was just one of those days where it didn't go our way. They scored and we didn’t.”
The Hawks, who rolled to a 14-4 win over Indy on Thursday, were limited to just four hits in each game of Friday’s doubleheader.
Quincy blasted a pair of home runs in the first game, but both were solo shots.
Grayhound sophomore Xavier Rivas, one of the league’s top pitchers, turned in another strong performance Friday.
Rivas (5-0) struck out 10 batters and allowed two runs in a complete-game performance over seven innings.
QU starter Jay Hammel also continued to pitch well. He allowed two runs in six innings while striking out five.
Quincy’s Gino D’Alessio connected on a home run to fight field in the first inning before teammate Dayson Croes went deep to right field to knot the score 2-2 in the fifth.
Indianapolis then tallied a run in the top of the seventh on a Caleb Vaughn RBI on a fielder’s choice to prevail.
The Grayhounds jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first two innings of the nightcap.
Drew Donaldson delivered a two-run single in the top of the first for Indy.
Former Quincy Notre Dame pitcher Griffin Kirn rebounded from a tough first two innings by following with four scoreless innings.
“Both our starters gave us a chance to win,” Schissel said. “That’s what we ask those guys to do, keep us in the game. They did that, but we didn’t hit.”
Kirn allowed six hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out four.
“I just worked downhill and worked low in the zone with my pitches,” he said. “It was good to come back after a shaky start in the first couple of innings. To get the next four zeroes was big.”
The Hawks were held without a hit for the first three innings in Game 2.
Quincy’s best scoring chance came in the seventh inning. Croes led off with a single and advanced to third when Tanner Dreher singled.
But Indianapolis reliever Johnny Irish was able to retire Joe Roscetti on a sinking liner that Brandon DeWitt snagged in center field for the final out.
DeWitt, a left-hander, was effective as the starting pitcher in the nightcap. He earned the victory, allowing one hit in four innings. He struck out four.
The Hawks will look to rebound in Saturday’s series finale. Game time is set for 11 a.m. at QU Stadium.
“We need to find a way to win,” Schissel said. “We need to salvage the weekend and at least get a split.”
