QUINCY – It was a disastrous ending to a disappointing season.
Facing a one-win William Jewell team that was allowing 40 points per game, the Quincy University football team struggled in its 2022 finale.
The Hawks were unable to capitalize on their opportunities and fell 17-7 on a cold, blustery and snowy Saturday afternoon at QU Stadium.
QU finished 4-7 overall for the second straight season. The Hawks, missing numerous starters because of injuries, dropped their final four games.
Quincy outgained the Cardinals 252-231, but were plagued by four turnovers. QU threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
“We had too many missed opportunities,” Quincy coach Gary Bass said. “Too many turnovers, too many dropped passes, too many bad snaps. You’re not going to be able to do a whole lot when those things happen.
“Our defense played their tails off. They played well all year.”
The Cardinals ended 2-9 after snapping a six-game losing streak.
Quincy had defeated William Jewell 51-17 on the road in the 2021 season finale.
“This is a really big win for our program,” William Jewell quarterback C.J. Ward said. “It’s a really big turnaround from what happened last year. This is what we needed to build some momentum going into next season. It’s unbelievable to finish our season with this victory.”
The Hawks were unable to generate much momentum in the Battle of the Birds.
Wind chills dropped into the low 20s with snow flurries for much of the day at The Rock.
Down 14-0, Quincy finally found the end zone when Tremayne Lee powered his way in on a 9-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter.
The Cardinals went up 17-7 on Paul Geelen’s 35-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
William Jewell struck first on the game’s opening possession following a long drive by the Hawks.
Sean Mitchell returned a lateral by QU quarterback Tionne Harris 73 yards for a touchdown.
The Cardinals doubled their lead to 14-0 when Ward hit Jesse Thomas on a 20-yard TD pass to open the second quarter.
William Jewell led 14-0 at the half.
The Hawks stayed within striking distance with a strong defensive showing Saturday.
Senior linebacker Peyten Chappel broke the Quincy school record for career tackles in the second quarter.
“We were able to get pressure on the quarterback,” Chappel said. “And we tackled well. We tried to do our part, but we came up short in this game. It’s frustrating to end this way.”
Chappel finishes his career as QU’s all-time leader in solo tackles with 226 and total tackles with 380.
“It’s a great feeling to accomplish that,” he said. “When I came to Quincy, I didn’t know what to expect or what my role was going to be. To break records like that is something special. Hopefully, it can stay around for a while, but at the same time I am hoping some of these young guys can get a lot of tackles.”
QU was playing without standout senior offensive tackle B.J. Wilson, who missed his final collegiate game with an Achilles injury. Wilson has attracted the interest of National Football League teams.
The Hawks entered the season with high hopes as Harris and Wilson returned to lead the offense. And QU brought in a new defensive coordinator.
The injuries clearly had an impact on Quincy’s performance Saturday.
“Injuries are injuries,” Bass said. “You’re going to have injuries during the course of a football season, but I’ve never seen this many. That’s rough.
“We are 4-7, and we are better than a 4-7 team. We had our chances against Indianapolis, we had our chances against Missouri S&T, we had our chances against Truman and we had our chances in this game.”
Bass said he saw improvement this season.
“We played people better a heck of a lot better this year than we have over years past,” he said. “But we are still 4-7 and we have some things we need to correct in the offseason. We need to build more depth and find a way to keep us healthy.”
Harris passed for 248 yards Saturday and was picked off twice.
“This is frustrating and disappointing,” Harris said. “We had really high hopes for this season. We didn’t execute, and if you don’t do that it’s tough to win ballgames. We definitely moved the ball, but we didn’t finish like we needed to. It’s a tough way to end the season.”
