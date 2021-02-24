QUINCY — Samuel Thomas’ wait is nearly over, although it hasn’t felt as long as some might think.
Hired to be the Quincy University women’s soccer coach in December 2019, Thomas has yet to make his debut because of the schedule upheaval brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s afforded him added time to bond with his team and install his style of play, which eased the waiting game.
Now it’s game time, and he believes the Hawks are ready for Friday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference season opener at Maryville.
“We’ve had plenty to keep us busy over the past year and change,” Thomas said. “In that manner, it hasn’t felt like there’s been a lack of things to do. Regarding looking forward to games, it has been a very, very long time coming. It goes without saying the team feels it, too.
“Their energy and excitement is palpable. We can’t wait to break the ice on the first kickoff.”
Not surprisingly, the Hawks are picked 10th in the preseason poll of the GLVC coaches. The last time they played, they finished 6-10-1 overall and 5-9-1 in the league. Marc Hager resigned at the end of the season, Thomas was hired a month later and there has been a sense of renewal and excitement since.
“I am so confident in the potential of this team,” Thomas said. “I know we can square up against any opponent in this conference and get a result. I’m excited to see how we respond to different challenges we are faced with. I’m sure there will be many, and I’m sure it will happen again and again.
“I’m really confident in what we can do. I’m excited to see what we will do.”
Much of what the Hawks will accomplish is based on the performance of their experience down the backbone of the field.
Senior captain Maddie Bauer anchors the attack, having earned second-team All-GLVC honors as a sophomore with four goals and six assists and leading the Hawks in scoring as a junior with four goals. Lauren Crane is her perfect complement, having netted three goals and two assists in 2019 after scoring seven goals with four assists in 2018 when she was named GLVC Co-Freshman of the Year.
In the middle of the field, two players who can shift into the attack and sway back defensively are seniors Mary Maloney and Sydney Gorman. Behind them is the defensive anchor in sophomore center back Paige Anderson, while junior Emily Autry returns in goal, having made 33 career starts.
When you mix in aggressive, youthful players around them, it becomes a passionate group.
“They want to play soccer together,” Thomas said. “They want to be out there on the field. They want to grind. They want to compete. They want to win. For us as a staff, there’s never any doubt that what we’re seeing on the field is 110 percent. We don’t have to ask that of them. They bring that.”
It’s going to give the Hawks every opportunity to be successful.
“From a tactical and soccer standpoint, we stand to find out when games roll around what exactly we look like,” Thomas said. “But I think be impossible to drive a wedge between this group. They are truly in this together.”
And they’ve just waited as long as Thomas has for this opportunity.
“They want to be here,” Thomas said. “They want to compete. They want to win.”