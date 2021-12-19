QUINCY – Quincy University coach Ryan Hellenthal was concerned.
Playing their fourth game in six days, the Hawks fell behind late in Sunday’s game after leading most of the way.
“I told my assistant coaches I thought we might be hitting the wall,” Hellenthal said.
Instead, the Hawks punched the accelerator and powered through the finish line to earn their biggest college basketball win of the season.
Quincy embarked on a 20-9 run to end the game and notch an impressive 91-81 win over a strong Davenport University squad at Pepsi Arena.
“Our guys dug down deep and came through when we needed them to,” Hellenthal said. “And we made key stops defensively down the stretch. You need guys to step up and make plays in a close game like this. And our guys did exactly that.”
The Hawks finished 2-0 over the weekend to win the title at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic. Quincy won its third straight game while improving to 7-4 overall.
QU sophomore Nate Shockey, who scored a career-best 29 points, was named tournament most valuable player. He hit six 3-pointers and added five rebounds Sunday.
“We battled a lot of adversity in this game,” Shockey said. “We got down early and came back, and then we got down again in the second half. We just kept working and kept pushing. And we were able to pull out a tough win against a good team.”
Teammate Mark Bradshaw Jr. added 13 points and three boards. And also was strong defensively.
“That was a very important win against a very good team,” Bradshaw said. “We started slow this season, but we’re really coming together. This is a special group of guys. We have a lot of talent on this team. We can win a championship – we just have to follow the game plan and keep working hard.”
Quincy fell behind early in the Sunday afternoon matchup, trailing 13-3 against the talented and taller Panthers.
But the Hawks chipped away before Shockey heated up from long distance.
He buried four triples in a four-minute span to boost Quincy to a 32-25 lead.
The Hawks took a 38-31 halftime lead with Shockey scoring 16 points in the first 20 minutes and point guard Jalen Stamps adding 11 points off the bench.
Quincy extended its lead to nine early in the second half before Davenport stormed back.
The Panthers took their first lead since midway through the first half when Jarrin Randall swished a 3-pointer.
That gave Davenport a 72-71 lead with 6:04 left.
The Hawks came right back, eventually taking the lead for good when Paul Zilinskas connected on a corner trey.
Junior Malik Hardmon took over for QU after that. He made two free throws before hitting a baseline jumper and converting on a nifty drive to the cup.
Shockey followed with two free throws to make it 84-75 Quincy with 2:50 to go.
The Hawks drained 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to ice the win.
Hardmon finished with 22 points and five boards.
Stamps continued his superb play with 13 points. Guard Jamaurie Coakley had eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals for QU. Zilinskas finished with nine points.
Quincy now takes a short holiday break before returning to the court Dec. 30 at home against Missouri Valley College.
“Something special is brewing with this team,” Hellenthal said. “I’m proud of how they’ve responded to adversity in the first semester. We had some guys out with COVID. We made a trip to Alaska. A lot has happened with this group.
“We’re starting to come together. We still have a long way to go, and we need to continue to grow and get better. But I like where this group is heading into the break.”
