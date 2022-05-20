CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Quincy University baseball team drew fifth-seeded Northwood University in an elimination game on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex.
The Hawks knocked out the Timberwolves by the score of 10-4 in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.
Quincy used a nine-run second inning to break the game open. The Hawks are now 35-23 overall.
“We got the bats going early and we hit the ball really well,” QU coach Matt Schissel said. “Our guys are pretty resilient, and they continue to battle. We are playing well right now.”
Quincy now advances to face Davenport for the regional title on Saturday at noon. The Hawks thumped Davenport 17-4 on Friday.
Gino D’Alessio singled through the right side to get the scoring started as Luke Napleton scored in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the second, the Hawks sent 14 batters to the plate as they scored nine runs on seven hits.
Sebastian Martinez got the inning started with a single through the left side to score Nolan Wosman. Joe Roscetti made it back-to-back singles as he scored Zach Parks to make it 3-0 Hawks. With the bases loaded, Dayson Croes tripled down the right field line to make it 6-0.
D’Alessio kept the line moving as he singled to right center that scored Croes. After a Northwood call to the bullpen, Lance Logsdon hit his 13th home run of the season and 34th of his career to make it 9-0 QU.
Zach Parks finished the inning with a double down the left field line to score Wosman.
The Timberwolves added a run in the fifth and sixth innings to make it 10-2 Quincy. They also added two runs in the top of the eighth.
Schissel said pitcher Tyler Carpenter will take the ball and start for the Hawks on Saturday.
“Carp just needs to get ahead in the count and compete,” Schissel said. “He can throw three pitches for strikes and we need him to do that. Our starters have been pitching well. They just need to keep us in the game and give us a chance to win.”
