QUINCY – The Quincy University men’s basketball team downed Rockhurt 86-80 Thursday night at Pepsi Arena.
The Hawks improved to 13-14 overall, 6-11 in conference play.
Paul Zilinskas led QU with 20 points. Teammates Ryan Shockey and Adam Moore added 18 points apiece.
The Hawks were playing for the first time since Ryan Hellenthal was dismissed as head coach.
Quincy is scheduled to play host to William Jewell on Saturday at 3 p.m.
