LEBANON, Ill. — The injuries curtailing the Quincy University football team’s growth this spring continued to mount Saturday, but through it all, Hawks coach Gary Bass never saw any desire to quit from his players.
If they can harness that and get healthy throughout the offseason, Bass believes the Hawks can roll into the fall ready to be more competitive.
It’s going to take leaps and bounds of maturity on offense and a good prognosis on several injuries for that to happen.
The Hawks scored for the first time this spring on Will Henegar’s tackle in the end zone for a safety with 7:22 remaining in regulation Saturday against McKendree. The offense scored its first and only spring touchdown with 2:55 to play as Joseph Mitchell hauled in a 12-yard pass from Tionne Harris as the Hawks headed home from Leemon Field following a 30-8 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
“We didn’t have the horses with some injuries,” Bass said. “They fought all the way to the end, and we put some points on the board at the end which was good to see. The No. 1 thing is we have to get healthy.”
With three running backs sidelined by injury, the Hawks moved freshman defensive back Taylor Temple to the offensive backfield and he responded with 105 yards on 24 carries. It offset a struggling passing game in which starting quarterback Grant Hajicek completed 5 of 17 passes for 36 yards and three interceptions.
The Hawks finished with 159 yards of total offense, a sizable improvement over the 56 total yards they gained in last week’s loss to Indianapolis.
“We played astronomically better up front,” Bass said.
Still, it’s a long way from consistently competitive.
“We couldn’t get out of the way of the injury bug again,” said Bass, whose team played without three wide receivers and a starting offensive lineman. “We need to get healthy.”
Defensively, the Hawks limited the Bearcats to 86 yards rushing and 2.6 yards per carry, but gave up 315 total yards and 60- and 65-yard touchdown receptions by McKendree’s Jacob Bachman.
“Defensively, we played out of our minds. I really do believe that,” Bass said.
Even so, injuries curtailed any positive vibes when the Hawks were left with just one healthy safety going into the fourth quarter.
“The kids fought their butts off, and we learned a lot about some young kids,” Bass said. “We got a lot of good experience.”