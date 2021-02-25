QUINCY — The Quincy University women’s basketball team hasn’t enjoyed enough success to be able to embrace success.
Thursday night’s effort is a prime example.
Despite falling behind Southwest Baptist 12-0 in the game’s first four minutes, the Hawks showed some wherewithal to fight back and eventually take a 19-18 lead on Emma Knipe’s banked-in 3-pointer less than two minutes into the second quarter. They then made just 1 of 15 shots the remainder of the half.
Down as many as 11 points in the third quarter, Quincy again rallied. Marta Rivera’s reverse layup with 42 seconds remaining gave the Hawks a 45-44 lead. It evaporated in a substantial way.
Quincy didn’t make another field goal, missing the final shot of the third quarter and then going 0 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter. It resulted in a 69-50 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena as the Hawks were outscored 23-5 in the final 10 minutes, making just 5 of 8 free throws.
“We’re always good at fighting back and getting ourselves in the game,” QU coach Jeni Garber said. “Then we lack execution down the stretch.”
It happened in multiple stretches. At three different times, the Hawks (2-17) went seven or more possessions without scoring. They shot 29.3 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from 3-point range while committing 12 turnovers with just eight assists.
Garber felt fatigue from having to continually rally was part of the Hawks’ undoing.
“On the offensive end, we get rushed,” Garber said. “The first thing that happens when you get tired, from the offensive perspective, is you just shoot the first shot. You don’t have any execution. You don’t run the play. When your mind goes, whenever you catch the ball when you’re extremely tired, you’re just going to shoot it.
“I don’t know why that is. All teams, all players do that. We didn’t have that execution after using all that energy on the defensive end to get the ball back.”
Senior guard Aleksandra Petrovic and sophomore forward Sarah Nelson led the Hawks with 11 points apiece, but after hitting three consecutive shots, including two 3-pointers, in a 12-2 run in the third quarter, Petrovic only took two shots over the final 16 minutes and missed them both.
Southwest Baptist forward Sydney Bandy led three players in double figures with 16 points.