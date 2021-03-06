QUINCY — Extended the opportunity to return to the Quincy University baseball program with an additional year of eligibility, Mike Nielsen debated whether it was worth it.
“When we got banged last year, I went home and just started working and working out,” the senior first baseman said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do.”
Ultimately, he decided to give it one more go-around.
Saturday showed why.
Nielsen jacked two home runs in the first game of a doubleheader against No. 22 Davenport, helping power the Hawks to a 20-9 victory in which they hit seven home runs. The Panthers responded by belting eight extra-base hits and having leadoff hitter Nolan Anspaugh hit for the cycle in a 16-7 victory to earn the split at QU Stadium.
“Today is the most baseball day I’ve had in a long time,” Nielsen said. “The highest of highs, then the lowest of lows.”
The high was mighty high.
A three-run first inning highlighted by three RBI singles spilled over into a nine-run second inning as the Hawks were up 12-1 out of the gate in the opener. Nielsen smashed a three-run homer, and leadoff hitter Gino D’Alesio jacked a grand slam to left-center field to cap the inning.
“Game 1 was kind of fun,” said Nielsen, who went 3 for 4 with six RBIs in the opener and 0 for 4 in the nightcap. “It almost got to the point where it was comical where everybody who was going up there was seeing beach balls. You’ll have those days, and then you’ll have days where you’ll have to battle.”
After Lance Logsdon hit a two-run homer in the third inning, the Hawks (2-1) extended the lead to 20-6 in the fourth when Nolan Wosman, Logsdon and Nielsen hit back-to-back-to-back homers.
“We know we’re capable of big innings,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “It’s all about staying patient and capitalizing when the opportunity is there. We did a nice job of capitalizing there.”
So did Griffin Kirn, who earned his first collegiate victory in his collegiate debut. The left-hander from Quincy Notre Dame pitched two solid innings in relief of Jay Hammel, striking out one, walking one and allowing two earned runs.
Kirn’s roommate, junior right-hander Spencer Walker was equally solid in his QU debut.
The transfer from Lincoln Land Community College, Walker allowed three runs through five innings as the Hawks trailed 3-2 going to the sixth. Walker ran out of gas, exiting with one out and two runners on base in the sixth. The Panthers took advantage, scoring five times in the frame against reliever Dalton Overstreet.
Two innings later, Davenport (3-3) scored eight runs off relievers Nolan Roseman and Owen Behrens, who walked in a run and had another inherited runner score off an error. Panthers leadoff hitter Nolan Anspaugh also homered in the inning, completing the cycle as he finished 4 of 5 with a walk and three runs scored.
The Panthers’ stockpile of runs made the Hawks’ five-run ninth inning inconsequential.
“With our offense, you can’t give up five (runs),” Rabe said. “You have to figure out how to give up one or two. You have to minimize the big inning and give us a chance. We are going to score four or five runs in an inning at some point during the game. I don’t know if they understand that yet, but that’s what is going to happen.”
A battle will ensue Sunday for the Hawks to win the series.
Freshman right-hander Kobe Essien will get the start for the Hawks, who expect a spirited effort from the Panthers.
“They’re ready to go,” Nielsen said. “They showed in that last game they’re not as easily intimidated as some might think after Game 1 and Game 2.”