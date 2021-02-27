QUINCY — The Quincy University women’s basketball team’s best offensive effort of the season was undone by the thing that has plagued the Hawks since day one.
Inconsistency.
The Hawks shot 69.4 percent from the field through the first three quarters Saturday afternoon against No. 3 Drury and trailed by just five. However, Quincy went into an offensive tailspin the final 10 minutes, going 2 of 7 from the field with 10 turnovers and scoring just seven points as the Panthers finished off a 93-74 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory at Pepsi Arena.
The loss ends the Hawks’ season with a 2-18 record, the second worst in program history.
Only the 1997-98 team was worse. The Hawks finished 0-26 in Larry Just’s first season, but progressively improved each season, making four NCAA Tournament appearances and a Division II elite eight appearance in 2004 when they won a program-record 29 games.
This season marks the fifth straight losing campaign with the Hawks winning just 27 games over that span.
Still, for three quarters Saturday, the Hawks put themselves in position for an upset.
The worst 3-point shooting team in the GLVC at 24.4 percent overall, the Hawks made 70 percent of their 3-point attempts (7 of 10) through three quarter and shot 58.3 percent or better from the field in each of the first three quarters.
It kept Quincy in the game while Drury, the top-scoring team in the league, showcased its offensive efficiency. The Panthers (17-1) shot 60 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from 3-point range through the first three quarters. They didn’t falter in a 21-point fourth quarter, going 9 of 18 from the field.
Quincy was within 72-69 after Jazz Evans’ jumper with 9:05 remaining in the game, only to go scoreless on six of their next seven possessions with five turnovers. The Hawks went more than three minutes between field goals and didn’t score over the game’s final 4:41.
Evans led the Hawks with 16 points, while senior guard Aleksandra Petrovic had 11 points in her final game. Drury’s starters scored all of its points with Emily Parker finishing with a career-high 30.