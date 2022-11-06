BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Quincy University Hawks hit the road for the final time in the 2022 campaign at Southwest Baptist University and fell by the score of 42-24.
The Bearcats scored 28 points in the second quarter and never looked back in earning a victory Saturday afternoon.
Quincy fell to 4-6 overall and has lost its last three games. Southwest Baptist improved its record to 5-5.
The Hawks got the scoring started in the first quarter after forcing a SBU fumble.
Quincy went 53 yards in seven plays that ended in a Tionne Harris pass to Jalen Lawrence for a 6-yard touchdown.
As the teams moved to the second quarter, SBU tied the game just nine seconds into the quarter on a 58-yard pass.
After two more scores by Southwest Baptist, QU's Drew Lenzen hit a 20-yard field goal to pull the Hawks within 21-10.
The Bearcats added a touchdown with 60 seconds left in the half to make it 28-10 SBU.
The Bearcats added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 42-10, but the Hawks would not go down without a fight.
Harris found Demari Wilson for a 12 yard touchdown pass to make it 42-17. Quincy added a 40-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Lawrence to make it 42-24.
The Hawks will return home for the regular season finale, hosting the William Jewell Cardinals on Senior Day.
With Harris's three touchdowns, he now has 25 on the season, which puts him in second for single season passing touchdowns.
The 20 completions put him at 212 for the season and second in a single season. He now sits fourth all-time for career completions with 461.
The St. Louis native has thrown for 2,900 yards and sits in second in a single season for passing yards.
Peyten Chappel recorded six tackles and is just two tackles shy of the career total tackle mark in QU history.
Three of those tackles were solo tackles, which puts him at 221 solo tackles.
