KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Quincy University men’s basketball team fell at Truman State 93-86 Thursday night.
The Hawks fell to 12-14 overall and 5-11 in conference play.
Guard Jamaurie Coakley led Quincy with 23 points and seven rebounds while Paul Zilinskas added 15 points.
QU’s Jalen Stamps contributed 12 points and Adam Moore 11.
