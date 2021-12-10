QUINCY — The Quincy University men’s basketball team fell 64-54 to the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Friday night at Pepsi Arena.
The Hawks dropped to 4-4 overall.
QU opened the game with a 10-4 run, and the game was tied 28-28 at halftime.
UMSL outscored the Hawks 36-26 in the second half and held QU to 34 percent shooting from the field during the game.
The Hawks were limited to just 6-of-20 shooting from 3-point range.
Adam Moore had 13 points and Solomon Gustafson had 12 for the Hawks. Moore, Gustafson and Coakley led QU with seven rebounds apiece.
Quincy had a solid defensive effort as it held the Tritons (7-2) to their lowest scoring total this season.
UMSL was the preseason favorite in the GLVC Central Division.
QU will travel to Illinois State University on Tuesday night.
