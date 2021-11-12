QUINCY — Maybe more than ever, introductions were necessary Friday night at Pepsi Arena.
For the first time in more than 20 months, fans were allowed to watch the Quincy University men’s basketball team play. And that Hawk team that took the floor was much different from the one that played last year in front of empty seats.
QU returns just five players with any significant experience in a Hawk uniform. The Hawks showed some of those growing pains as Findlay pulled away in the second half for a 77-63 victory in the GMAC-GLVC Crossover game.
“We were out-toughed, out-disciplined,” QU head coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “I thought we never got in the flow of the game at either end, but especially offensively. They got us on our heels early and we just never recovered.”
Findlay never trailed and slowly built a lead throughout the first half. QU wouldn’t go away though and pulled within 21-20 when Nate Shockey whipped a pass to a wide-open Paul Zilinskas for a 3-pointer from the left corner with 7 minutes left in the first half.
The Oilers answered as Tre’Maine Gray converted an old-fashioned three-point play at the other end, cutting off any momentum and silencing a raucous QU student section. That sparked a run that saw Findlay’s lead swell to 11 with two minutes left in the half, but the Hawks fought back.
Shockey converted on a three-point play with 1:34 left in the half and Adam Moore drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 7 seconds left as QU only trailed 37-32 at the break.
While the Hawks were able to scrape and claw their way back in the first half, they weren’t as lucky in the second half. Findlay built a 10-point lead midway through the half and QU never threatened.
“We never really strung stops together to really regain the momentum,” Hellenthal said.
One of the bright spots for QU was the play of junior Malik Harman, a transfer from Alcorn State. He finished with a game-high 23 points, keeping the Hawks within striking distance in the first half.
“With our lack of size and physicality inside, he’s going to have to give us that type of effort every night,” Hellenthal said of Hardman.
Hardman was upset that QU couldn’t get over the hump in the first half.
“It was frustrating knowing that we didn’t do what we needed to be doing.” Hardman said.
Findlay had four players finish in double figures with Gray leading the way with 19 points.
The Hawks won’t have to wait long to get back on track. They’ll be back in action at 6 p.m. Saturday when they face Cedarville, which suffered an 87-80 loss to Truman State in Friday’s other game. Truman State and Findlay meet in Saturday’s other game at 4 p.m.
Shockey, a transfer from North Dakota, added nine points off the bench for the Hawks. He is certain there are brighter days ahead for the Hawks.
“We have to find our chemistry,” he said. “We have a lot of new guys, and we haven’t played with each other for very long. We’re going to find that. It might not be right away, but once we find that stride, I think we’re going to be pretty dangerous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.