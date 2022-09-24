QUINCY – The Ashland Eagles are a nationally ranked football team.
With a potent offense and a stingy defense.
The Quincy University Hawks learned that first-hand on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon.
NCAA Division II Ashland (Ohio) flexed its muscle to spoil Quincy’s homecoming as the Eagles powered to a 34-14 win at QU Stadium.
The Hawks fought valiantly before falling to 2-2 overall. Ashland improved to 3-0.
“We stood toe-to-toe and battled really well against the No. 12 team in the country,” QU coach Gary Bass said. “We did a lot of good things, but we need to capitalize when we have opportunities."
The Eagles built a 17-point halftime lead and charged out aggressively to score on their first possession of the second half.
Quarterback Austin Brenner hit Johron Johnson on a 4-yard TD toss to build the Ashland lead to 24-0.
Quincy came right back when quarterback Tionne Harris connected with Jalen Lawrence for a 24-yard TD.
But the Eagles countered with 10 unanswered points, including running back Gei’vonni Washington’s third touchdown of the game.
“Quincy is much-improved, especially defensively. They have a good football team,” Ashland coach Lee Owens said. “Our defense has been really good, and we know they’re going to keep us in the game. We were a little inconsistent on offense, but a lot of that was because of the job Quincy did. Their defense made us earn it.”
Harris added a 1-yard TD run late in the game to draw the Hawks within 34-14.
“Our defense played their butts off and kept us in the game,” Harris said. “We need to be better offensively. The turnovers hurt us and that’s on me. I need to be better moving forward. We moved the ball, but we need to get in the end zone when we have the chance.”
Ashland struck first after capitalizing on a QU turnover in the opening quarter. A long interception return by Anthony Harkness set up Washington’s 4-yard touchdown run.
Washington followed by breaking loose on a 24-yard TD scamper down the sideline to give the Eagles a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Quincy drove to Ashland’s 20-yard line late in the first half, but Drew Lenzen’s field-goal attempt was blocked by Ashland.
“We needed to come away with a touchdown or at least some points there,” Bass said. “We need to figure out a way to cash in when we are in that situation.
“That was a defining moment in the game. We could have been down 14-7 or 14-3 at the half, and we could have been right there with them.”
The Eagles countered to make it 17-0 when A.J. Rhodes booted a 29-yard field goal with 3.5 seconds left before halftime.
Quincy is scheduled to play at Missouri S&T next Saturday.
“We’re a good football team and we showed that,” Bass said. “We’re really close right now. We’ve gotten so much better since the first game. We need to make more plays and take care of the football better on offense.”
