SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Quincy women's soccer team fell 2-1 to Drury in double overtime Friday.
Senior forward Lauren Crane scored on a penalty kick 35 seconds before the first half ended to give QU a 1-0 lead. It was Crane's team-leading eighth goal of the season, and it was the fourth of her eight goals executed on a penalty kick.
Drury then scored in the 70th minute to tie the game at 1-1 after a Panthers corner kick. The game stayed tied for the rest of regulation and throughout the first overtime.
The Panthers sprung free behind QU's defense 21 seconds into the second overtime to kick in the golden-goal game winner.
Quincy is 3-0 in games decided by more than one goal, but have struggled in close games.
The Hawks have now lost three consecutive overtime affairs and 11 out of their 15 games this season have been decided by one goal. QU is 3-8 in those contests.
QU closes its regular season Sunday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.
