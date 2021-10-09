SAINT CHARLES, Mo. -- Turnovers were aplenty in Saturday's Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup between Quincy University and Lindenwood University at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium.
Both teams combined for 10 turnovers with five apiece, but Lindenwood hung on for a 33-28 win.
Lions quarterback Cade Brister threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Clint Sigg for the first score to give Lindenwood a 7-0 lead.
QU answered back in its next possession when quarterback Tionne Harris threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Witherspoon to tie the game.
Lindenwood re-took the lead early in the second quarter when Robert Giaimo ran in a two-yard touchdown.
The Hawks soon tied the game up on a two-yard touchdown run by Taylor Temple.
Spencer Redd returned a 97-yard kickoff return to quickly give Lindenwood the lead back. The Lions would enter halftime with a 21-14 lead.
Temple had his second touchdown run of the game midway through the third quarter, a one-yard run to tie the game.
Brister then threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give Lindenwood a 33-21 lead. The first touchdown reception was to Sigg and the second was to Glen Gibbons Jr.
Late in the fourth quarter, Harris threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Witherspoon, the second scoring connection between the Hawks quarterback and wide receiver.
Harris finished the game 20-for-33 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted three times by Lindenwood defensive back Kai Ross.
Tremayne Lee led QU with 76 yards on 15 carries. Taylor had 18 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Witherspoon led Hawk receivers with five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Melvin Brock had nine tackles and a fumble recovery for QU. Sa'hron Cunningham had nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Ginial Isma had six tackles and a fumble recovery.
Peyten Chappel had eight tackles, a forced fumble and an interception for the Hawks. Dale Dambek had six tackles, 0.5 sack and a fumble recovery. Collin Olla-Chatman had six tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Brister went 23-for-28 passing for 285 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Lions.
Giaimo led Lindenwood in rushing with 119 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.
Alex Faddoul led the Lions in receiving with six catches for 74 yards. Sigg had five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Quincy University (3-3) is now 1-1 in conference play and will host McKendree University (2-3) on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.
