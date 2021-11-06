QUINCY – Quincy University’s home football finale provided a microcosm of its rollercoaster season.
The Hawks turned in their share of superb, highlight-reel plays offensively.
But they struggled once again to shut down their opponent.
Quincy fought back after a slow start before falling to Southwest Baptist 47-31 on a gorgeous sun-splashed Saturday afternoon at QU Stadium.
The Hawks fell to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The visiting Bearcats improved to 4-6, 3-3.
The team’s combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense in a shootout that lasted more than three hours.
“Offensively, it’s tough when you put up over 500 yards but make critical mistakes in key situations,” Quincy coach Gary Bass said. “We moved the ball at will. Nobody can stop us – we just stopped ourselves. We had too many mistakes in the red zone.
“Defensively, we can’t give up 560 yards of offense. We didn’t play well on that side of the ball and we didn’t tackle well.”
Down 19-7 early in the second quarter, Quincy had an opportunity to take the lead after its defense collected two straight takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Quarterback Tionne Harris delivered a pinpoint 34-yard TD strike to AJ Hardin to draw the Hawks within 19-14 midway through the second quarter.
The fumble recovery followed deep in Bearcat territory, but the Quincy offense stalled before the Hawks missed a field goal.
Quincy opened the second half with a long drive before Michael Klotz’s field goal split the uprights. That cut Southwest Baptist’s advantage to 26-17.
The Bearcats responded with a pair of touchdowns to widen the gap before the Hawks tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter TDs.
Harris, a junior, passed for 201 yards and three scores. He now has thrown a school-record 24 touchdown passes this season.
“Tionne is a competitor,” Bass said. “He does a great job, and he always finds a way to help our team. I’m proud of his effort. He fought and battled really hard out there.”
The 5-foot-10 Harris kept numerous plays alive with his scrambling ability.
“We definitely had our chances and didn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” Harris said. “It was frustrating, and we need to do better in the red zone. We just have to keep our heads up, keep working hard and bounce back in our next game.”
Quincy also rushed for 312 yards, including 176 by Taylor Temple.
Southwest Baptist QB Cooper Callis passed for 408 yards and four scores Saturday.
The Hawks finish the season next Saturday at William Jewell.
“It’s a great opportunity to send our seniors out the right way,” Bass said. “We need to come out, play hard and finish this season on a high note.”
