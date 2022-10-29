QUINCY – Quarterback Tionne Harris passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, but the Quincy Hawks fell short against Truman State on Saturday at home.
The Bulldogs used a big second half to earn a 59-32 football victory over the Hawks in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
Truman State improved to 7-1 while QU dropped to 4-5 overall.
Quincy suffered its second straight setback.
QU receiver Jalen Lawrence had a superb afternoon. He caught nine passes for 149 yards and two scores.
Tremayne Lee rushed for 42 yards to lead the Hawks.
David Lewis led the Quincy defense with 12 total tackles.
QU led 10-7 after one quarter before trailing 24-19 at the half.
The Bulldogs then scored four touchdowns in the third quarter en route to pulling away for the conference triumph.
Truman State outscored Quincy 28-7 in the decisive third quarter.
Harris now ranks second all-time in career passing yards for the Hawks.
The junior from St. Louis has now passed for 5,891 yards during his collegiate career.
The Hawks are scheduled to travel to Southwest Baptist next Saturday.
