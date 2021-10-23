Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain this evening with strong thunderstorms likely by morning. Storms could contain large hail. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain this evening with strong thunderstorms likely by morning. Storms could contain large hail. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.