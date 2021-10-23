QUINCY -- It just was not what Quincy University was looking for in Saturday's home game against the University of Indianapolis.
The Hawks defense had no answers to slow down the Greyhounds offense, falling 70-21.
The game actually started off well for QU with Cole Schnettgoecke forcing a fumble on Greyhounds running back Kellen Porter. It was then recovered by Kenshawn Bragg who ran in back for a touchdown to give QU a 7-0 lead after an extra point kick by Michael Klotz.
It soon fell apart, with the University of Indianapolis scoring 28 points in the second quarter. The Greyhounds then scored 21 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
QU quarterback Tionne Harris went 14-for-32 passing for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
AJ Hardin was the Hawks leading receiver with seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Angel Ruiz had four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Taylor Temple was the Hawks leading rusher, with eight carries for 101 yards.
Peyten Chappel was the Hawks leading tackler with 12, while also getting 1.5 sacks. Maurquel Dillard had an interception.
The Greyhounds combined for 577 offensive yards and eight touchdowns.
The University of Indianapolis had two running backs rush for over 150 yards. Toriano Clinton had 24 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Lenny Bennett had 16 carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Porter carried 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Greyhounds quarterback Bryce Stancombe went 10-for-16 passing for 152 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Logan Keohne was the leading receiver with three catches for 69 yards. John Eineman had a touchdown reception.
Quincy University (3-5) will play at Truman State University in its next game on Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon.
