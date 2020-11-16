QUINCY -- Searching for something meaningful in the midst of madness, the Quincy University women’s basketball players seem to have found it.
“The love of the game is more existent,” senior guard Maddie Spagnola said. “It’s right here, right now with us.”
And it’s right on time.
The frustration born of dealing with a couple coronavirus quarantines and a delay to the start of their practice schedule has been tempered by the desire to be in the gym. There's solace in a jump shot and comfort in a dribble.
“It gives us the opportunity to do the thing that all of us absolutely love and turn off our minds from everything else,” senior guard Aleksandra Petrovic said.
The Hawks are less than two weeks away from the November 27 season opener at Illinois-Springfield, and they are in tune with the news of rising COVID-19 numbers in Adams County, the region and the state.
They worry about how a state-at-home order might impact their season, what takes place when they go home for the holidays and how they can avoid the inevitable stops and starts this season likely will have.
“It’s a very tricky situation,” Spagnola said. “You could be safe as possible, go to a store because you need something and the next day test positive. It’s stressful.”
That’s why the opportunity to smile, laugh, sweat and run during practice is so welcome.
“It’s a huge escape and stress relief for a lot of us,” Spagnola said. “It’s also a lot of pressure, too, because we want to stay healthy.
“I think we’ve dealt with it well. The situation sucks for everyone in the world, but I think we’re going to overcome it.”
Such faith is born from what Spagnola and Petrovic see around them – a group with more enthusiasm, more drive and more trust.
“Our energy is the best we’ve ever had before,” Petrovic said. “We’re coming together and we’re playing for each other.”
The pandemic has played a role in that.
“We stick with each other,” Spagnola said. “Personally, I don’t do a lot outside of basketball because I’m nervous about the pandemic. But the camaraderie builds with each other because we only have each other to lean on.”
The hurdles make teammates necessary. The Hawks have dealt with changes to their course schedules and academic requirements to being in quarantine to not knowing how many players will practice on a given day.
“It’s six people one day in practice, then 10 the next and then eight the next,” QU coach Jeni Garber said. “Every day it’s something different.”
Yet, they stand strong together.
“I’m really proud of the way we handle it every day,” Garber said. “We’re getting pretty good at handling the adversity and fighting whatever comes our way.”
For a program with just 25 victories in the last four seasons combined, adversity has been all too common. This group seems to embrace the challenge better than others, maybe because the build-up to this season has been so rocky from the start.
“We can overcome anything,” Spagnola said. “We want to do it and are determined to do it.”
Accomplishing that starts by staying healthy.
“We try to follow all of the precautions possible,” Petrovic said. “But because it is basketball and it is a contact sport, it is difficult to prevent it if somebody else gets it on the team. If one person gets it, it’s possible everyone gets it.”
The key is making sure no one else gets it. Together, that’s the goal.
“We’ve been like, ‘Just be smart,’” Spagnola said. “We have to take care of each other.”