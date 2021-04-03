QUINCY — Stare long enough at the snapshot of the Quincy University football team’s 38-0 loss to Indianapolis on Saturday and your eyes may water and your head may hurt.
Take a step back, look at the big picture and you may see what Grant Hajicek sees.
Potential.
“We’re never going to go into a game not trying to win,” said Hajicek, the Hawks’ true freshman quarterback from Columbia, Mo. “That’s not (QU coach Gary Bass’) coaching philosophy, even if our main goal is to get ready for the fall. We’re still going to try to win the game.
“So it’s especially important to look for the positives. The offensive line played their butts off. The defense showed great fight the whole time. They never gave up. We showed flashes on offense. So it’s important to look at the positives.”
His poise is his first collegiate game was one of those positives.
Hajicek replaced starting quarterback Tionne Harris midway through the second quarter and played the remainder of the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener. The Hawks struggled with both quarterbacks at the helm, managing just 56 yards of total offense, but Hajicek’s presence under pressure was undeniable.
The 6-foot-5 right-handed throwing QB led the Hawks with 14 yards rushing, showcasing the ability to feel pressure and scramble. He was sacked once and completed just 1 of 7 passes for 3 yards, but there were glimpses of what has the QU coaching staff excited about his future.
“When the bullets are flying, he does a good job of being settled and calm,” Bass said. “That was good to see. When the bullets are flying and you kind of get him in the mouth a little bit, you find out a lot about a young quarterback, especially where they’re at from a maturity standpoint.
“He handled that really, really well. Now we have to do a better job of putting him in situations to make plays.”
Hajicek admitted to having the “oh, I’m in a college game” moment when he took the field, but said the sensation subsided quickly and he understood his role.
“Especially in a game like this where we’re down, as a leader, I kind of a feel I’m a guy everyone is looking towards,” Hajicek said. “If they see me on edge or nervous, then that’s going to reflect on the rest of our team. No matter what, I’m trying to stay poised and stay confident.”
In the end, that’s what will lead to success.
“I was able to settle in a little bit, and I felt I got to make some good decisions,” Hajicek said. “There’s a lot to improve. When you don’t score points, obviously there’s a lot to improve. That’s going to be the case moving forward.”