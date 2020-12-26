QUINCY — Sarah Nelson understands the Quincy University women’s basketball team hasn’t been able to counterbalance the mistakes and struggles offensively with enough quality minutes to avoid a winless first semester.
Yet, the sophomore forward has seen enough good things to give her faith it will happen.
“Consistently, we have to be better,” Nelson said. “The consistency is what is missing.”
The opportunity to hit the reset button may do the trick.
The Hawks’ schedule became jumbled the final week of play before the Christmas break because of coronavirus issues with their opponents. So instead of ending the first semester at Truman State last Sunday, they got a head start on their holiday break by a couple of days.
It’s a breather an 0-6 team needed.
“You use this as a time of self-reflection and a chance to recharge,” sophomore guard Laney Lantz said. “This is the time where you get reconditioned for the second half of the season. You work on what you can use to better the team, especially when you have those individual days by yourself.”
And the Hawks put the past in the past.
“It’s like a recharge,” Nelson said. “A lot of people haven’t been able to see their families for a while, so that helps, too. We will all be out running, conditioning, doing what we need to do to stay in shape and be ready. I think it’s a really good reset.”
It came at the perfect time.
The Hawks have been competitive, losing four times by eight points or less. And in an exhibition at Bradley nine days ago, Quincy had 14 quality minutes to start before the Braves imposed their size and will and pulled away. It served as a sign the Hawks can string good things together.
They must do it more consistently, a message Hawks coach Jeni Garber delivered before sending her players home.
“That is the message,” said Garber, whose team will open the second semester against Southern Indiana on January 5 at Pepsi Arena. “It’s been a hard year and they need a break. We all need breaks. It will be a great time to spend time with their families, refresh and be ready to go when they get back energized.”
Energy leads to good things.
In the 75-67 loss to Indianapolis in the final pre-Christmas Great Lakes Valley Conference game, the Hawks trailed by 13 points less than two minutes into the second half before going on a 17-0 run to take a four-point lead. The run ended with three straight missed 3-pointers, allowing the Greyhounds to go on an 11-0 run after which the Hawks never recovered.
That’s the consistency factor. The Hawks shot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter of that game, but just 35 percent in the fourth quarter.
Keeping the ball in the hands of the scorers is important, even if they are young.
Lantz, the Central-Southeastern product, is the GLVC’s fifth leading scorer at 20.7 points per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 81.6 percent from the free-throw line. She has scored in double figures in all six games.
Freshman guard Jazz Evans has scored in double figures in the last five games and is averaging 12.5 points, while Nelson bookended her six games with double-digit efforts and is averaging 8.3 points.
That’s a solid trio to build around and find consistency with.