QUINCY -- Quincy University defeated Missouri S&T 31-28 in thrilling fashion in Saturday's homecoming football game.
The Miners attempted a game-tying field goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, but the kick missed wide left to give the Hawks the win.
Saturday's contest was the game that was advertised, with six different lead changes throughout the game.
Quincy first got on the board when quarterback Tionne Harris connected with Eugene Witherspoon for a 37-yard touchdown pass to put the Hawks up 7-0.
The Miners came right back and tied the game. Quincy then regained the lead on its next drive with a 40-yard field goal from Michael Klotz early in the second quarter.
Missouri S&T would score two touchdowns within five minutes to take a 21-10 lead.
The Hawks were able to come up with a big play right before halftime when Harris connected with Witherspoon a second time for a 24-yard touchdown pass. The Miners were able to take a 21-17 lead to halftime.
QU's defense tightened up in the second half, only allowing seven points.
Tremayne Lee broke through with a 44-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to give QU a 24-21 lead.
The Miners would regain a brief lead three minutes later at 28-24.
The Hawks defense came up with a game-defining play with less than 10 minutes to play. Kenshawn Bragg stepped in front of a Miner receiver to intercept a pass and took it 50 yards to score a touchdown, which gave QU a 31-28 win.
Saturday's win was the first time QU has defeated Missouri S&T since 2014.
Harris went 14-for-28 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Lee was the leading rusher with 84 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Witherspoon led receivers with four catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
The Hawks will be on the road next Saturday, when they travel to Lindenwood. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.