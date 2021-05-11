QUINCY — Josh Rabe never hit the panic button.
He never let it get to that point either.
Following a record-setting opening weekend in which the Quincy University baseball team piled up 51 runs in four games against Davenport, the Hawks’ offense kind of scuffled.
Quincy split a series with Lewis, scoring no more than six runs in any game. Then the Hawks took three of four games from Southern Indiana, but scored four runs or fewer in three of those outings. It didn’t help having lead-off hitter Gino D’Allesio go 3 for 20 with seven strikeouts and three walks in six of those games.
Jacob Kalusniak went 5 for 10 with three RBIs and a walk in the lead-off spot in the other two games.
The senior catcher has been at the top of the order ever since.
“Finally, I was like, ‘We need to make a switch. We need to spark something,’” Rabe said. “We took off with (Kalusniak) there.”
The Hawks scored 35 runs in the final two games the following weekend against Missouri S&T, rattled off 14 consecutive victories and did enough by compiling a 27-11 regular-season record and a No. 23 national ranking to make another trip to the NCAA Tournament probable.
Quincy can enhance its postseason resume this week during the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, which begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Southern Indiana. Kalusniak will be the tone-setter in the pursuit of a conference title.
“He’s a tough out,” Rabe said. “And that’s a big thing.”
It comes from the right approach and the right mindset during each at-bat, regardless of where in the lineup that occurs.
“No mindset change,” Kalusniak said. “I’ve always been a guy to grind out at-bats, get on base and let the big guys hit me in.”
It’s a fruitful process. Kalusniak finished the regular season hitting .342 with a team-leading .503 on-base percentage. He’s drawn 37 walks – 13 more than anyone else on the team – and been hit by two pitches. He’s also scored 43 runs, which ranks among the top 10 in the GLVC.
Not bad for a guy who never hit leadoff in high school or college.
“I’m loving it though,” Kalusniak said.
Simply put, it fits.
“I see myself as an on-base guy, so it doesn’t surprise me that I’m up there,” Kalusniak said.
D’Alessio has thrived, too. He was moved to sixth in the order and heads into the postseason hitting .350 with eight doubles, two triples and a team-leading 13 times being hit by a pitch.
Their ability to fill those roles is a big reason why the Hawks were the second-best offensive team in the GLVC this season with a .343 team batting average and a .445 on-base percentage.
Their defense has been significant, too.
D’Alessio owns a .982 fielding percentage at shortstop, having made just two errors in 110 chances. Meanwhile, Kalusniak has a .991 fielding percentage and has thrown out 13 would-be base stealers, which is tops in the GLVC.
More importantly, Kalusniak has handled a pitching staff that is a unique mix of veterans and fresh faces.
“I’ve created that relationship with all of them and I know how to calm each one of them down,” Kalusniak said. “They have great stuff. Every one of our pitchers has fantastic pitches and has the ability to bounce back from anything.”
It’s his job to keep them focused on that.
“It’s important to stay even-keel and keep moving forward and get out of jams when you need to,” Kalusniak said.
That steady approach is what makes him indispensable at the top of the order or behind the plate.