QUINCY — The game is evolving, and the Quincy University men’s basketball team is attempting to change with it.
Four years ago, when the Hawks made their last NCAA Tournament appearance, the offense ran through first-team all-region forward Joe Tagarelli, who averaged 19.8 points as a senior, scored more than 1,000 points in his two seasons as the pivot man and attempted just three 3-pointers in his career.
Now look at today’s roster with three returnees in the starting lineup – senior forwards Tanner Stuckman and Viktor Kovacevic and senior guard Charles Callier – who combined to average 12 3-pointers attempted and five made per game last season. The other two projected starters – junior guards Silas Crisler and Jamaurie Coakley – are a shooter and a slasher, respectively.
They all prefer to spot up rather than back down.
“I feel like the game of basketball has changed where you don’t really need a back-to-the-basket man,” said the 6-foot-3 Callier, who led QU last season with 56 made 3-pointers and shot 40 percent from 3-point range. “Big guys play inside and out. That’s an advantage for us.
“Some teams do have back-to-the-basket guys and we can spread them out and pick them apart.”
It lends itself to an attack that is fluid, effective in transition and controls the pace.
“This offense was set around the guys we brought in and the guys who are returning,” said the 6-foot-9 Stuckman, a second-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection who averaged 18.8 points and made 48 3-pointers. “The coaches have done a great job adjusting our offense to our personnel.
“We don’t have a big muscular guy who is going to go get 20 points like Joe Tagarelli. We just don’t have that. We’re able to attack in this offense with our personnel where we can run a five-out set with a lot of stretch forwards and a lot of shooters. That’s pretty dangerous.”
For it to work, the Hawks must be more consistent from the perimeter.
QU ranked 13th in the GLVC last season in 3-point shooting, collectively knocking down 35.3 percent. The previous two seasons, the Hawks ranked last in the league, shooting 32.5 and 33.6 percent from 3-point range, respectively.
Adding more accurate shooters became one of the most important parts of the recruiting process. In came Crisler, a transfer from Lubbock Christian who averaged nearly two made treys per game coming off the bench, and Jack Youmans, a sophomore transfer from the University of Montevallo where he made 37 treys as a starter last season.
The freshman class is filled with shooters, too, like Oswego East product Will Wolfe, Riverside Brookfield swingman Paul Zilinskas and Fort Zumwalt South triggerman J.J. Schwepker.
“We’ve got lethal shooters,” said Callier, who averaged 11.9 points as the Hawks went 14-14 a year ago. “Everybody has been working on their shot. Jamaurie wasn’t shooting it well when he came here, but (assistant coach Zach) Durkee has been getting him in the gym and working with his shot. It’s been good.”
If Coakley adds 3-point shooting to his ability to penetrate off the dribble and distribute, he becomes a more lethal point guard. Freshman point guard Jalen Boyd, a St. Louis Ladue product, has all the same skills, minus the collegiate experience.
Boyd and Wolfe practiced with the whole team for the first time this week after spending more than three weeks in quarantine.
As they get in practice shape and find their rhythm, their play will improve and make the whole team better.
“We have to get a little more crisp,” Coakley said. “Just execute better.”
That will be an ongoing challenge.
“Don’t go back to the bad habits like we did before,” Callier said. “I feel like we have a good group, and we have to create good habits. We have to start and continue the process.”
The Hawks are already seeing that.
“Our improvement week to week, that’s the biggest thing that sticks out to me,” Stuckman said. “From last week to this week, there was a big leap. The coaches talked about it in the huddle. Our intensity this practice was incredible compared to last week.
“If we can keep improving every week, we have a really good shot to be successful this year.”
That’s only if the Hawks can get the ball rolling.
They open their season with a trip to Illinois-Springfield at 7 p.m. Friday and will play five of their first six games on the road, including trips to Missouri-St. Louis and Truman State, the two teams picked to finish atop the GLVC Central Division.
“I think it’s going to be all about confidence,” Stuckman said. “Nobody knows really what’s going to happen this year. It’s a year of question marks. Can we get on a roll and develop some confidence? If we can keep getting better each week and keep developing confidence, this team could be very, very dangerous. I’m excited.”
Confidence could come from a solid defensive effort.
The Hawks ranked 12th in the league last season in scoring defense, allowing 75.4 points per game, but they were fourth in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot 42.9 percent from the field.
“We have to lock up on the defensive end,” Stuckman said. “I think we will be all right guarding the initial actions, but once the clock’s down to 10 and the play breaks down, we have to be able to guard 1-on-1. One of the things we’ve struggled with the past couple of years is defending 1-on-1.
“This team has the capability of being a really good defensive team. We just have to get in a groove and learn some things on the go.”
The Hawks believe that and so much more is possible.
“I’m really excited to play with these guys,” Coakley said. “The first day I got here, they welcomed me with open arms. Even after I committed, they were texting me and calling me and stuff like that. It was genuine. It was authentic.
“We have everything we need. This is probably one of the best all-around teams I’ve been a part of from high school to junior college to now. We’re going to bring out the best in each other.”