QUINCY — The knee injury that shelved Quincy University sophomore guard Laney Lantz for the final four games of the regular season didn’t dissuade anyone around the Great Lakes Valley Conference from appreciating her impact.
The Central-Southeastern product received third-team All-GLVC honors Tuesday when the league announced its women’s basketball postseason honors.
Lantz averaged 16.5 points, which ranked 10th in the GLVC, and was the league’s second-best free-throw shooter at 87.1 percent. She scored in double figures in all 15 games in which she played and has scored in double figures in 18 straight games dating back to last season. Lantz averaged a team-high 11.3 points as a freshman.
Quincy freshman guard Jazz Evans was named to the five-player all-freshman team. Evans, who is from Joliet, Ill., averaged 11.4 points and was second on the team with 24 steals. She averaged 23.9 minutes per game and scored a career-high 20 points against Missouri-St. Louis.
Drury junior guard Paige Robinson was named the GLVC Player of the Year and was the only unanimous first-team All-GLVC selection. Lewis point guard Jenna Badali was named the Freshman of the Year, while the Flyers’ Samantha Quigley Smith was tabbed the Coach of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year went to Maryville junior guard Jayda Jansen.