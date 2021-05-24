QUINCY — Riley Martin continues to share space with some of the best pitchers the Quincy University baseball program has ever produced.
His latest honor has him rubbing elbows with Brandon DeJaynes.
Martin, the Hawks’ left-handed ace, was named the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday, joining DeJaynes as the only pitchers in QU history to be so honored. DeJaynes was the top pitcher in the Midwest Region in 2003.
This puts Martin in the discussion for All-American honors at the season’s end.
DeJaynes and Mark Mueller (1995) are the only QU pitchers to receive All-American honors in the nearly 30 years QU has been an NCAA Division II program.
Martin is 9-2 with a 3.10 earned run average and 142 strikeouts in 72.2 innings. He set the single-game, single-season and career strikeout records this season and heads into the Midwest Regional leading the nation in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings (17.6).
The Salem, Ill., product previously was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection.
Martin was joined on the All-Midwest Region first team by junior third baseman Dayson Croes. The native of Aruba leads the Hawks with a .437 batting average to go with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 49 RBIs. He has a .734 slugging percentage.