QUINCY — Anyone who thought Riley Martin’s strikeout numbers were impressive this spring should be equally enamored with his grade point averages.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference certainly was.
The left-handed ace of the Quincy University baseball team became the third player in program history to be named the GLVC Student-Athlete of the Year for baseball after being recognized Friday by the league.
Jamie Blaesing, an All-GLVC left-handed pitcher, was the recipient in 1999 and Josh Rabe, an All-American outfielder and the head coach who recruited Martin to QU, received the honor in 2000.
Martin also is the 15th QU student-athlete to be recognized across all sports since the league began the award in the fall of 1998 and the first since All-American soccer player Chris Garavaglia was honored in the fall of 2014.
Named a third-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Martin compiled a 9-3 record with 152 strikeouts and a 3.55 ERA in 78.2 innings pitched. He led all of NCAA Division II in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings, while setting QU single-game, single-season and career strikeout records.
He was named the GLVC Pitcher of the Year and the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year.
Academically, Martin earned his bachelor’s degree in biological science and chemistry with a 3.65 undergraduate GPA.
He is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration, which he plans to complete this season, and has a 3.78 graduate GPA.
He fashioned a 3.80 GPA in the spring semester despite it being in the heart of baseball season.
Martin previously was accepted into the SIU-Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, but may delay further graduate studies if an opportunity to pitch professionally arises.
The MLB amateur draft is scheduled for July 11-13. There will be 612 players draft over 20 rounds.