ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Quincy University baseball team finds itself with its back against the wall once again, all because of an inning where everything went awry.
The fifth-seeded Hawks led second-seeded Trevecca Nazarene 3-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday night in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional at the Lou Brock Sports Complex on the Lindenwood University campus.
That’s when an implosion occurred.
Two walks and two errors allowed the Trojans to tie the game, and they piled on from there. Trevecca sent 12 batters to plate in the inning, scored six runs and slammed the door on an 8-3 victory that sends Quincy into the elimination bracket.
“The wheels fell off,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “It was terrible.”
The Hawks (28-14) will face top-seeded Illinois-Springfield, which lost 13-9 to sixth-seeded Northwood in 10 innings, at noon Friday with the loser going home.
“We can’t have too many more hiccups,” Rabe said.
The Hawks created a 3-2 lead as senior catcher Jacob Kalusniak singled to drive in Brock Boynton with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the frame, though, senior left-hander Riley Martin walked the leadoff hitter and then committed an error on a sacrifice bunt to put runners at the corners.
“It was like, ‘What was that?’” Rabe said. “You don’t expect that to happen.”
Martin walked the next batter and got the Trojans’ Andru Becker to chop a grounder to third base. Hawks third baseman Dayson Croes rushed his throw and threw it away, allowing two runs to score. Trevecca’s Braden Odom followed with a two-run single to put the Hawks in a 6-3 hole and chase Martin.
The Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year went six innings, allowing seven runs, four hits and four walks. He struck out 10.
The offense struggled to back him. The Hawks were limited to seven hits — all singles — and had 12 outs on flyballs or pop-ups.
“We’ve got to get the ball out of the air,” Rabe said. “We’ve got to stop making the same out.”