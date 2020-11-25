QUINCY — It’s an unspoken truth the Quincy University women’s basketball players understand.
Their play and their results need to improve.
Staying healthy will help, which is where the return of sparkplug guard Maddie Spagnola matters. Being more physical inside will help, which is where the emergence of sophomore forward Sarah Nelson matters. And being tougher will help most of all because limiting turnovers matters above all else.
Last year’s 7-21 campaign left QU with a 22.7 overall winning percentage the past four seasons, along with a 16.2 winning percentage in Great Lakes Valley Conference play and 9.3 winning percentage in road games.
So there’s pressure to change the program’s course even amid the coronavirus pandemic with the season tipping off at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Illinois-Springfield.
“For us three seniors, we want to take the program to the next level,” said Spagnola, who along with guard Aleksandra Petrovic and forward Grace Schraufnagel are the only players remaining from the nine freshman who joined the Hawks in 2017.
“We want to do it and are determined to do it. The newcomers who joined this program last year are right on board with pushing us forward.”
So are the incoming freshmen and transfers, a group that features point guard Jazz Evans from Joliet West and sophomore forward Emma Knipe from West Hancock.
“I have such great feelings about this group,” Spagnola said.
She feels even better about herself.
The 5-foot-3 guard played in just two games last season, averaging 12.5 points with seven assists before sitting with a foot injury. That came after she averaged 12.4 points, canned 33 3-pointers and shot 79 percent from the free-throw line to go with 64 assists and a team-leading 43 steals as a sophomore.
“I feel really good,” Spagnola said. “I’m healthy.”
It makes the backcourt more dynamic.
Sophomore guard Laney Lantz, the Central-Southeastern product, enjoyed a breakout freshman season in which she led the Hawks in scoring at 11.3 points per game, shot 85.8 percent from the line and 35.9 percent from 3-point range. Her work in the offseason to expand her game will make her more dangerous.
Add Petrovic, who averaged 9.8 points and had a team-leading 34 steals a year ago, and junior Dami Adeyinka to that mix and it’s an experienced backcourt.
That should help with the Hawks’ biggest hurdle – turnovers.
Quincy averaged 17 turnovers per game last season with seven games of 20 or more turnovers. The Hawks were 13th in the GLVC in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging four more turnovers per game. They’re confident they can reduce that number.
“Our energy is the best we’ve ever had before,” Petrovic said. “We’re playing for each other.”
The graduation of record-setting shot blocker Alexa Low leaves a gap in the middle defensively, but Nelson has shown more aggression, strength and determine throughout the preseason.
Last year, the Quincy High School product averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. Those numbers across the board will improve, especially with the help from Knipe and others. Knipe was the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year last winter when she averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 rebound for Southeastern Community College.
Her versatility and ability to score inside should open up the Hawks’ attack.
“I’m encouraged by our offense,” QU coach Jeni Garber said. “We’re hitting some shots. We’re making some shots. The teamwork and the chemistry on the offensive end is good, moving the ball well and getting it to the open person who can knock down an open shot.”
The defense needs to improve just as much as the offense.
“We have to be more consistent,” Garber said. “That’s the biggest thing we’re preaching … be more consistent. I think we have some good things going.”