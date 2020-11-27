SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The in-game progress the Quincy University men’s basketball team made in execution and comfortability within its offense is a sign the Hawks have established the right trajectory despite limited practice time.
They need the defense to improve to stay on course.
Early miscues defensively allowed Illinois-Springfield to bury a bevy of 3-pointers — 8 of 11 in the first half — and build a 19-point lead with six minutes remaining in the first half. Quincy chiseled the deficit to five points by halftime and made it a one-possession game four different times in the second half.
Yet, the Hawks couldn’t get enough stops to ever take the lead and suffered an 89-82 Great Lakes Valley Conference loss Friday night at the TRAC.
“We told our guys if you’re in the game with three minutes to go on the road then we’re right where we want to be,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “I thought we showed great battle and toughness coming back from 19 down.
“They just made a few more plays than we did.”
The Prairie Stars did it at every critical juncture.
Tanner Stuckman buried a 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining in regulation to pull the Hawks within 73-71 and had two chances to take the lead, but a missed 3-pointer and a turnover happened before the Prairie Stars’ Chase Robinson scored on a drive down the lane with 5:26 to go to make it a two-possession game.
Illinois-Springfield pushed the advantage to seven points before QU responded and ultimately extended the lead to nine points in the final minute.
“We just didn’t get the stops,” Hellenthal said. “We knew it was going to be all about getting the stops.”
The Prairie Stars shot 51.7 percent from the field overall and 47.6 percent from 3-point range, although they were just 2 of 10 from the perimeter in the second half. Sophomore guard Chase Robinson finished with 30 points and junior guard Trey Marble had 23 points in his UIS debut.
“We definitely have to improve our defense,” Stuckman said. “Our 1-on-1 defense needs a lot of work. We came out a little shell-shocked offensively as well in the first seven minutes of the game. So there are things we have to clean some things up.
“But I think we can take some positives away from this game. The fight in this team is there. We just have to continue to get better.”
If they follow Stuckman’s lead, they will.
The Hawks trailed 36-17 before Stuckman hit a 15-foot jumper with 6:22 remaining in the first half to start the rally. The 6-foot-9 senior forward made the first field goals of the surge and finished the first half with 22 points as the Hawks closed within 49-44.
Stuckman finished with a career-high 35 points, going 15 of 22 from the field and 4 of 10 from 3-point range. He also grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds.
“He played some of the best basketball he’s ever played,” Hellenthal said. “That’s the best game I’ve seen him play.”
The problem was only one other QU player scoring in double figures. Charles Callier finished with 11 points and six rebounds, but he was just 2 of 12 from the field.
“We need a couple guys to jump on board with (Stuckman),” Hellenthal said.
It must be immediate because the Hawks can’t afford to constantly play from behind.
“Especially not in this league,” Stuckman said. “There’s really good teams in this league and they’re going to hit you in the mouth. You have to be able to hit back. We can’t play behind and do that.”
That comes back to the ability to get stops.
“We have to help these guys defensively somehow,” Hellenthal said.