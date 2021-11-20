Malik Hardmon can see the Quincy University men’s basketball team getting tougher by the day.
“I think we’re coming along, but we still have a long way to go,” Hardmon, a junior transfer from Alcorn State. “This team is definitely getting a lot tougher. We’re willing to take on challenges.”
On Saturday night at Pepsi Arena, the Hawks made their own challenge. They fell behind Purdue Northwest by double digits in the first half only to take control in the second half en route to an 81-70 non-conference victory.
Hardmon was a big reason for the Hawks’ win, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds as QU pushed its record to 3-1.
“We didn’t play a good first half,” Hardmon said. “I like how we bounced back. We got knocked down and got back up.”
The Pride (2-3) led by as many as 11 points midway through the first half. Sparked by Paul Zilinskas and Hardmon, the Hawks went on a 17-5 run to take a 37-35 lead with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half after a Hardmon putback.
Purdue Northwest, a Division II school that plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, led 42-39 at halftime. The teams traded leads early in the second half before the Hawks took the lead for good with just under 12 minutes to play on a Hardmon bucket in the paint for a 53-52 lead.
From there, the Hawks used gritty play to take control.
“That’s one thing I think our team is good at is resilience,” junior Adam Moore said. “We got our back up against the wall and kept our head down and kept punching.”
Moore grabbed two offensive rebounds late in the game that led to second-chance buckets for the Hawks. The first came with QU nursing a 71-66 lead. He grabbed a rebound and eventually got the ball back on the right wing for a key 3-pointer.
A minute later, Moore grabbed another offensive board that eventually led to a bucket by Mark Bradshaw Jr. to boost the lead to 76-68 with 2:46 left.
“Huge credit to Malik. That man is a dog on the glass,” Moore said. “Two of my boards were because he tipped it and I was able to snag it.”
The Pride never seriously threatened the Hawks after that.
“I thought our conditioning took over in the second half,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “It’s something we take a lot of pride in. The preseason was about getting ready to go for 40 minutes.”
Hellenthal was especially proud of the Hawks’ defensive effort in the second half. Purdue Northwest went 0 for 11 from 3-point range after halftime.
“We found a way to pick up our defense when we needed to,” Hellenthal said.
QU had three others reach double figures as Zilinskas and Jamaurie Coakley added 13 points each and Moore had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jyrus Freels had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Sangolay Njie added 15 points for the Pride.
QU will play its first road games of the season next weekend in Alaska. The Hawks will play Saturday and Sunday in the Seawolves Thanksgiving Classic in Anchorage. QU will play host Alaska-Anchorage (3-2) on Saturday and Alaska-Fairbanks (1-2) on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.