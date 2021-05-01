OZARK, Mo. — It doesn’t have to be pretty to be effective.
Nothing about the way the Quincy University baseball team played Saturday would be deemed aesthetically pleasing, but the Hawks did enough hitting and recorded enough outs at critical times to produce a 9-7, 8-6 doubleheader sweep of Drury at U.S. Baseball Park.
It keeps Quincy within striking distance of Illinois-Springfield for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Green Division championship heading into Sunday’s series finale.
Should the Hawks (26-8, 23-7 GLVC) finish the four-game sweep, they will head into the final weekend of the regular season facing the sixth-ranked Prairie Stars for the division crown. UIS (31-4, 27-4 GLVC) has a 3.5 game lead in the standings.
The opener of Saturday’s twinbill got off to a rocky start as the Panthers tagged QU right-hander Lance Logsdon for three runs in the bottom of the first inning. However, the Hawks responded with crooked number in the top of the next inning.
Jacob Kalusniak walked with the bases loaded and Dayson Croes followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 3, bringing Logsdon to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. In two of his previous three starts on the mound, the sophomore also hit a grand slam.
This time, he flied out to left field. So Michael Nielsen took care of the grand slam, hammering the bases-clearing round-tripper to left field for a 7-3 edge.
Quincy tacked on another run in the third, but Drury battled back to make it 8-7 by the sixth inning.
Left-hander Sam Stephens took advantage of Brock Boynton’s RBI single in the top of the seventh for a two-run cushion and shut down the Panthers in the bottom of the inning, stranding two runners he walked for his fourth save.
Tyler Carpenter was the winning pitcher, throwing a scoreless inning of relief.
In the nightcap, the Hawks built an 8-1 lead through six innings as Boyton and Luke Napleton each had a two-run double. Right-hander Spencer Walker allowed one run and seven hits through six innings, but the Panthers tagged him for five runs and five hits in the seventh.
Walker settled down to get Clayton Engel to fly out and Nick Calabro to strike out to end the game. Boynton, Nielsen and Gino D’Alessio each had two hits.