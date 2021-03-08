QUINCY -- The highest-scoring weekend in Quincy University baseball coach Josh Rabe’s 11-season tenure ended with a potential brawl being averted, a call overturned thanks to instant replay and a final half-inning full of intrigue.
It also culminated with the Hawks clinging to a 14-13 victory over No. 22 Davenport and taking three out of four games in the non-conference series at QU Stadium.
Quincy scored 51 runs, hit 14 home runs and belted 27 extra-base hits. The Hawks scored three or more runs in seven different innings and scored in six of their eight at-bats Sunday. Overall, Quincy went down in order just five times in 34 innings.
It is the Hawks’ highest scoring four-game series since scoring 45 runs against Maryville in 2016. Quincy also won three out of four games in that series, too.
Sunday’s finale started ominously. It finished with drama.
Freshman right-hander Kobe Essien allowed three runs in the top of the first and was pulled after recording just one out. He was undone by two walks, two balks and a wild pitch. Left-hander Tyler Carpenter got the final two outs in relief and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs with five strikeouts and no walks.
The Hawks answered in the bottom of the first with three runs of their own, scoring on Nolan Wosman’s single, a balk and a groundout. In the second, Jacob Kalusniak hit a solo home run, while Wosman and Justin Eads had RBI singles to answer a three-run homer by the Panthers’ Noah Marcoux.
While Carpenter settled in, the Hawks kept hitting. The scored two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings and added two more in the seventh to hold a 14-10 lead. In the seventh, QU second baseman Dayson Croes, who went 5 for 5 with two doubles and two triples, tagged and scored from third on a foul popout.
However, after dodging the catcher and diving in to get his hand on the plate, Croes collided with the Davenport pitcher. They exchanged words and shoves with Rabe running in from the third-base coach’s box to help separate the players and keep the Hawks from coming out of the dugout.
The drama heightened in the top of the ninth inning.
With one out, two runners on base and the Panthers trailing 14-11, Davenport’s Nolan Bryant hit a ground ball deep in the hole between first and second base. Croes fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw forced QU first baseman Eric Tipton to stretch to make the catch.
The umpire ruled Tipton was off the base and Bryant was safe. However, the umpires reviewed the play with instant replay and overturned the initial call, ruling Bryant out on a force out. A wild pitch allowed another run to score before Marcoux grounded out to Tipton to end the game.