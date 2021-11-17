QUINCY — It was not supposed to be this close.
But that’s why they play the games.
Hannibal-LaGrange actually led heavily favored Quincy University early in the second half Wednesday night.
But the Hawks were able to regroup and eventually pull away for a 66-45 victory in men’s basketball play at Pepsi Arena.
Quincy improved to 2-1 overall. The Trojans dropped to 1-5.
“We’re trying to establish a standard and expectation of how we play,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “We didn’t meet that tonight from an effort standpoint and an enthusiasm standpoint. Credit them. They made the game ugly and played extremely hard. We never really got started.”
The Hawks led by seven points after a sloppy and rugged first half, but Hannibal-LaGrange didn’t back down.
The Trojans came out strong after the break and took a 35-34 lead when Roger Guardiola swished a 3-pointer.
A furious Hellenthal took a timeout and his team responded with seven straight points.
“We weren’t playing with pride,” Hellenthal said. “We have some of the best fans in Division II and this isn’t the kind of basketball they are accustomed to seeing. They deserve much better. We need to learn and grow from this experience.”
During the 7-0 run, Mark Bradshaw Jr. converted on a pair of drives before Adam Moore connected on a 3-pointer from the corner.
Quincy extended its lead to 57-44 when Charles Callier knocked down a trey with 5:51 left.
Senior Jamaurie Coakley led the Hawks with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Bradshaw finished with 13 points.
“I think we got caught looking past our opponent and maybe took them a little too lightly,” Coakley said. “We weren’t playing well. Coach called that timeout and told us to wake up and step up the intensity. We did that and took control. It was a good lesson for us.”
Quincy struggled offensively for much of the first half before finishing on a 6-0 run to lead 31-24 at the break.
Nate Shockey stole the ball before converting on a three-point play. Coakley then buried a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.
Shockey and Coakley had nine points apiece in the opening 20 minutes. Quincy was held to 35 percent shooting in the first half.
“Coakley came ready to play,” Hellenthal said. “I loved his engagement level. He’s trying to lead by example. I’m pleased with his progress.”
Hannibal-LaGrange stayed close in the opening half primarily because of the stellar guard play Kaden Eirhart. The freshman drilled three long 3-pointers from well beyond the arc. Eirhart had 11 first-half points.
The Hawks play host to Purdue Northwest at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We have a lot of new players and we are still learning how to play together,” Coakley said. “When we all start clicking, this team has the potential to do really well. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
