QUINCY — The Quincy University men’s basketball team will play the second half of its season without its second-leading scorer.
Viktor Kovacevic, the 6-foot-8 senior forward, is no longer on the Hawks’ roster following a Friday morning meeting with QU coach Ryan Hellenthal, who deemed it a clean separation for both parties.
A transfer from the Borough of Manhattan Community College and a native of Belgrade, Serbia, Kovacevic spent 1 ½ seasons with the Hawks. As a junior, he started 16 of 28 games and averaged 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also had two buzzer-beating game-winning shots.
As a senior, Kovacevic started the first 10 games, averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. He shot 56 percent from the field and 48.5 from 3-point range. He scored 20 or more points four times, but managed just five points in 20 minutes in Thursday’s loss to Maryville.
Kovacevic spent the final five minutes of the Maryville loss on the bench for receiving a technical foul for language directed at the officials while shooting free throws. It was his fourth technical foul this season.