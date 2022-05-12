ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Quincy University baseball team opened the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament with a 12-3 win over Lindenwood University on Thursday morning.
The Hawks advance to face the Drury-Indianapolis winner at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
QU starter Spencer Walker struck out nine batters Thursday in seven strong innings while allowing one walk. The first team All-GLVC performer scattered 12 hits and three runs.
After a quiet first two innings, the Quincy offense came alive. Luke Napleton hit his 18th home run of the season to make it 2-0 QU.
With two runners on, Lance Logsdon doubled down the right-field line to score Dayson Croes. Gino D’Alessio made it 4-0 as he scored on a wild pitch. After a Lions pitching change, Sebastian Martinez took the first pitch he saw to right field for an RBI single that scored Logsdon. Martinez made it 6-0 as he scored on a balk.
In the bottom of the fourth, D’Alessio singled to right center to drive in Napleton and make it 7-0 Hawks.
The Hawks extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth. Brock Boynton got the scoring started with an RBI double that scored Joe Roscetti. Two batters later, Croes took a pitch over the right-field wall to make it 10-3 Hawks.
After a D’Alessio single, Logsdon hit an RBI triple to center field to make it 11-3. Nolan Wosman capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Logsdon.
