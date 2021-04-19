QUINCY — The lead was far from comfortable and the strain on a stout defense was rising.
Yet, no one involved with the Quincy University men’s soccer program allowed a call they didn’t agree with or the subsequent disadvantage they faced because of it alter their focus or determination.
Advancing to the semifinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament was the goal, no matter how much perseverance it took.
“I’ve been hungry,” junior midfielder Alsadiq Hasan said. “I’ve been waiting for this my whole career here at Quincy. With the chance to finally be here, I’m not going to let it go.”
None of the Hawks would.
Leading sixth-seeded Southern Indiana 1-0 with 21 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in regulation Monday night at Legends Stadium, Hawks redshirt freshman midfielder Craig Chisholm was given a red card for a hard tackle defending an attack. It meant the third-seeded Hawks had to play the remainder of the game a man down.
“That’s when you have to dig deep and see what you have inside,” Hasan said.
The third-seeded Hawks shifted their formation, hunkered down defensively and didn’t concede an inch over those final 20 minutes while finishing off the 1-0 victory and advancing to Friday’s semifinals. Quincy (10-4-1) will face second-seeded Maryville (10-4-1) at 11 a.m. Friday at Hunter Stadium on the Lindenwood campus in St. Charles, Mo.
“We’ve said it from the beginning that this is the goal,” Hawks senior goalkeeper Michele Barletta said. “Unfortunately, there is no national tournament. That is the ultimate goal. So this is our goal. We just have to take it step by step and game by game because the next game is not guaranteed.”
This one could have gotten away after Chisholm’s red card.
“The boys really rallied together, and everyone bought in to what they had to defensively,” QU coach Mike Carpenter said. “They kept grinding.”
It helped to have the lead.
In the 54th minute, freshman forward Jack Rhead posted up in the penalty area and drew in a feed from the left wing from Hasan. Rhead collected it and fed it to senior midfielder Aubrey Reis in space just outside the box. Reis buried his shot to the goalkeeper’s left for the 1-0 advantage.
“That was brilliant from Jack,” Reis said. “In the whole sequence, it was great work from the guys. That was the first or second time in the second half where we played the ball to feet, moved it around and played it on the ground. … Jack saw me and it was a brilliant set.
“I just did the easy part.”
There was nothing easy with what the defense had to do moments later.
In the 64th minute, Barletta came off his line to take a breakaway away from the Screaming Eagles’ Seth Davis, but it left the goal exposed. Southern Indiana’s Justin Brooks collected the rebound and put a shot on goal which QU defender Joel McIlroy knocked away, and Davis headed that rebound back on goal only to see Chisholm clear it away.
“It was a bit of a blur,” Barletta said. “I looked up and didn’t know where the ball was. Thankfully they were there on the line and made two clearances off the line. As a goalkeeper, you can’t ask for more than that.”
Defensively, the Hawks kept covering for each other until the final seconds finally ticked away.
“We stuck together,” Hasan said. “We play like a family. That’s what paid off today.”