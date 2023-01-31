INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Quincy University finished second in voting in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) preseason baseball coach's poll, the league office announced on Monday.
The University of Illinois-Springfield placed first in the preseason poll and enter the 2023 season as the favorite to win the GLVC championship. They received 10 first-place voted ans 142 total points, 12 more than QU.
The preseason poll is determined by the league's head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own team per GLVC bylaws.
The Hawks enter their second season under head coach Matt Schissel, received 130 points and two first-place voted.
QU went 37-25 during the 2022 season, advancing to the GLVC championship game and winning the Midwest Regional No. 1 before ultimately falling to conference foe Illinois-Springfield in the Super Regional.
The Hawks are ranked No. 20 in the NCBWA Division II preseason poll and are the second-ranked team in the Midwest Region Poll.
QU returns two First Team All-GLVC selections in Luke Napleton and Spencer Walker, along with Second Team selection Jay Hammel. Walker was also named the ABCA/Rawlings D-II Gold Glove Pitcher of the Year last season, as well as joining Napleton on the MCBWA Midwest Region Preseason First Team this season.
The Hawks will open the 2023 season on Feb. 10, playing a three-game road series against the No. 3 ranked University of Tampa.
