File photo of Hawks catcher Luke Napleton driving the first of his two home runs during a 14-4 win over the University of Indianapolis on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Napleton was a First Team All-GLVC selection last season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Quincy University finished second in voting in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) preseason baseball coach's poll, the league office announced on Monday.

The University of Illinois-Springfield placed first in the preseason poll and enter the 2023 season as the favorite to win the GLVC championship. They received 10 first-place voted ans 142 total points, 12 more than QU.

