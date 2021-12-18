QUINCY – The Quincy University Hawks are hitting their stride.
And putting on a heck of a show for the loyal QU college basketball fans.
The Hawks relied on a lethal, dynamic and balanced attack to power past East-West University 98-66 on Saturday afternoon at Pepsi Arena.
Quincy earned its second straight dominant win in moving to 6-4 overall on the opening day of the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic.
East-West fell to 0-7 on the season.
“We executed the plan today,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “We got a bunch of guys minutes and now we need to get ready for a very good test (Sunday) against Davenport.”
Leading scorer Malik Hardmon took over during a two-minute span early in the second half as the Hawks opened a huge lead.
Hardmon elevated for a dunk, powered in a pair of putbacks, and converted again in the lane to give Quincy a 57-29 lead.
Hardmon finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals.
“This team is really starting to build and come together,” Hardmon said. “We have some guys who are really stepping up and taking advantage of their opportunity to play. Jalen Stamps has provided a huge spark for us. He’s a special player who brings so much energy to the court.”
Stamps turned in another superb performance off the bench. He finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The speedy point guard darted through the lane and elevated to finish an acrobatic left-handed layup in the second half.
QU’s lead grew to 37 points midway through the second half.
The Hawks came out strong and charged to a 35-19 halftime lead.
QU guard Nate Shockey leaped to convert on an inbounds pass at the buzzer to cap a superb opening 20 minutes.
Shockey led the Hawks with nine first-half points with Mark Bradshaw Jr. chipping in seven and Stamps 6.
Quincy’s Paul Zilinskas continued his solid play with 15 points and six boards Saturday. Bradshaw finished with 12 points and Adam Price added 10 off the bench.
Silas Crisler had seven points and six boards for QU.
“We had great balance and that’s huge for us,” Hellenthal said. “It’s great to see guys gaining confidence. Jalen Stamps, Adam Price, JJ Schwepker, those guys have all received an opportunity to play in these games. I’m excited to see them do well.”
Quincy held East-West to just 30 percent shooting in the opening half.
The Hawks are scheduled to play Davenport University at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pepsi Arena.
“Davenport is a very good team with a lot of quality wins,” Hellenthal said. “They are big and athletic, and they have some good Division I transfers on their team. They are probably the most talented team we’ve faced. We will have to be ready to go and we need to play hard for 40 minutes. It’s going to take a great defensive effort to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.