QUINCY – It was a triumphant return for Steve Hawkins as the head men’s basketball coach at Quincy University.
Hawkins, who previously coached at QU from 1990-2000, led the Hawks to a victory in his first home game in Quincy in 22 years.
Malik Hardmon led Quincy with 18 points and three blocked shots in an 88-51 win over Hannibal-LaGrange on Wednesday night at Pepsi Arena.
Zion Richardson had 13 points, and Jamaurie Coakley had a team-high four steals and three assists as the Hawks entered the win column.
After being edged in overtime in tournament play at Cedarville University on Saturday, the Hawks (1-2) seemed intent on getting separation early.
Hardmon’s layup after his block of Janssen Flotow’s shot was followed by Isaiah Foster’s running floater off a steal, putting Quincy up 10-0 in the game’s first minute and a half.
Hardmon followed with a jumper, capping Quincy’s opening 12-0 run. The tone for the evening was set.
“We wanted to come out of the gate and throw the first punch, be the team that goes on that 12-point run,” said Hardmon, who had a pair of steals and made a game-high 7-of-8 free throws. “So just right from the first minute, we wanted to come out and play good basketball.”
The Hawks outrebounded the Trojans 43-27 and shot 45 percent from the field against Hannibal-LaGrange's 35 percent shooting.
“We dropped two close games over last weekend, so I think the guys were anxious to take the court and play well,” said Hawkins, who returned to QU after coaching at Western Michigan University.
“Also, it was the home opener,” Hawkins added. “We got off to a good start and the intensity was good. Had a little bit of a letdown midway through that first half. But for the most part, it was a pretty good night.”
Big man Solomon Gustafson put Quincy on the board and finished with six points, as did teammates Paul Zalinskas, Orlando Thomas, Mason Wujek and JJ Schwepker.
Richardson’s pair of free throws with four seconds left in the half gave the Hawks a 37-21 lead. The 6-foot-5 junior guard showed little rust after sitting out over the weekend.
His 3-pointer at 14:53 of the second half put Quincy ahead 50-27. He finished a team-best 3-of-3 from long range.
“I feel like we were clicking on all cylinders,” Richardson said. “Got some open shots, some really good looks. We started off moving the ball, getting open shots, but they started to pick us up. Then we had to switch up and drive more, just not be predictable.”
“We knew we couldn’t be complacent,” Richardson added. “We had to come in here and make a statement.”
Flotow, a junior shooting guard, led the Trojans with 18 points, half of which came on 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Guard Jacob Staton had nine points for Hannibal-LaGrange, which fell to 2-3.
The Hawks scored the first seven points of the second half. Hardmon hit a three with 5 minutes left to put the Hawks up by 30 before he exited the game.
“It really helped getting back to full strength,” Hawkins said. “Having Zion Richardson back, and Nate Shockey, I think this will really help us moving forward. But winning like this in the home opener was what we really had worked for.”
