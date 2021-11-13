QUINCY, Ill. - The Quincy University women's volleyball team took home a five-set win against Lindenwood University on Saturday. The Hawks put on a show for their last game of the season and won in five sets on Senior Day. QU won 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 21-25, and 15-13.
Quincy tallied a total of 66 kills as Emily Rehagen led the offense with 17 and she also tallied 18 of Lindenwood's attacks. Emma Wijnbergen was next with 12 kills and also played a role defensively after making four blocks. Senior Elizabeth Lightner also assisted on four blocks and fired 11 kills for the Hawks.
QU's highest hitting percentage came behind the hand of setter Makayla Knoblauch, who recorded nine kills on ten attempts to match an outstanding .900 hitting percentage. Knoblauch also assisted on 43 of Quincy's kills and she also dug 19 Lion attacks.
The Lions put on a good fight but their efforts ran out short as the Hawks pulled out a 15-13 win in the fifth and final set.
Quincy will await their seeding for the GLVC Postseason Tournament which will take place next weekend in Peoria.
